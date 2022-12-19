Donald Trump isn’t going away and here’s why from a psychological perspective – The News Herald





Many experts have speculated that the Donald Trump era is coming to an end. He may be bottoming out after the midterm elections, but his base loyalty runs so deep that Trump and his base are likely to be influential for many years to come. Examining the Trump phenomena from a behavioral psychology perspective tells us why.

Behaviorists seriously understand that all species seek pleasure and avoid pain. Training an animal, for example, means systematically attracting its attention and reliably providing rewards. Human behavior works on the same principles. We can differ only in the variety and range of our rewards and punishments.

How Trump earned deep loyalty among his supporters is a case study in how behavioral principles work and how the former president applied them.

Attracting attention is a great starting point. Trump excels at drawing eyeballs, as they say in the media. During the former president’s tenure, experts estimate he used Twitter 25,000 times. No other president, perhaps no other human being, has maintained such attention during the daily lives of his supporters.

In animal training, subjects are often kept a little hungry to increase their readiness for food. Trump found a ready-to-eat population that felt ignored, wronged and angry, eager to get his message. The rewards he provided were many, but sticking to the liberals stood out as a favorite. His direct and often crude attacks were like giving prime steak to a population ready to be fed. An intense loyalty began.

Americans unhappy with the country’s direction are filling the ranks of Trump supporters. Make America Great Again was a brilliant slogan that captured the distrust of a government that favors climate change policies, social change and the conditions of immigrants, but not their needs.

Former President Donald Trump speaks virtually at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leaders meeting in Las Vegas on November 19. (Photo by WADE VANDERVORT/AFP via Getty Images)

In early 2016, Trump introduced the concept of Fake News, a behaviorally spectacular move as it limits the value of his opponents’ rewards. It blocks transmission and reinforcements from its opponents. This creates a silo of information that restricts opposing truths while making its rewards more robust.

The January 6 Congressional Committee is a good example. Seen by Democrats as detailed evidence of Trump’s malfeasance, the evidence has had little to no discernible effect on supporters of the 45th president. His supporters neither listened nor watched. They interpreted it as another example of political noise or witch hunts, as the former president called it. Trump repeatedly said he was being persecuted by the left, and they believed him.

Trump’s rallies are extraordinarily rewarding for his cronies. Trump’s rambling speech may sound incoherent to his opponents, but is highly rewarding to his cronies when peppered with digs and outrageous remarks. Playground-style nicknames were particularly popular. They are a powerful reinforcer for his loyal constituents.

Blocking oppositional reinforcement while providing massive rewards builds deep loyalty. Such loyalty is hard to extinguish.

Trump is another example of how reinforcements guide behavior. Attention is its emotional food. Without it, he would die emotionally.

Few people deny that Trump is a narcissist. Narcissists have an almost insatiable need for attention and praise. His rallies are perhaps the great reward where his assistants report his drug-high euphoria. His devotion to right-wing media and all sources of adulation fuels him further. Even interviews with reporters critical of the former president are sought after, despite their ultimately unfavorable writing, indicating just how much Trump’s narcissism controls him.

The focus on civil rights, women’s rights, immigration, and rapidly changing gender has left white men wondering about their place in our country. On the left, politicians failed to fully appreciate the anger and anguish of white middle-class workers, leaving them speechless and angry like a ripe apple to be picked and exploited by the MAGA message. Nationalism and reminiscence seem attractive and rewarding in this context.

People who deeply believe that the former president works for them believe him no matter what. When they are told a lie that the other guy stole the election, they honestly believe it. He trained them, gave them many awards, and built their loyalty where others failed.

The addicted and conditioned Trump followers won’t be leaving him anytime soon. They are intensely engaged. This means big trouble for the Republican Party.

Robert Pawlicki is a retired psychologist. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.

Robert Pawlicki

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsherald.com/2022/12/19/donald-trump-is-not-going-away-and-heres-why-from-a-psychological-lens/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

