China country profile
China is the most populous country in the world. It has a continuous culture that dates back nearly 4,000 years and is responsible for many of the foundations of the modern world.
The People’s Republic of China was founded in 1949 after the Communist Party defeated the nationalist Kuomintang, which retreated to Taiwan, creating two rival Chinese states – the People’s Republic on the mainland and the Republic of China in Taiwan.
After stagnating for decades under the rigid totalitarian socialism of founder Mao Zedong, China has reformed its economy along partially capitalist lines to make it one of the fastest growing in the world, as well as a leading exporter.
China is now a major investor abroad and pursues an increasingly assertive foreign and defense policy well beyond East Asia.
But economic change has not been accompanied by political reform, and the Communist Party retains a tight grip on political life and much of society in general.
President: Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping came to power in 2012-2013 as the handpicked heir to his predecessor Hu Jintao, and is expected to lead China into the next decade.
Since taking power, he has concentrated power in his hands, rather than sticking to the traditional post-Mao system of collective leadership.
His position as the most powerful leader since Mao Zedong was cemented in 2017, when his name and political philosophy were enshrined in the Communist Party’s constitution.
In early 2018, the party allowed him to remain in office indefinitely by removing the conventional two-term presidential limit.
President Xi rejects constitutional democracy and human rights as models for China, has imposed strict limits on free speech, especially on social media, and tightened control over Hong Kong. Covid politics, while incarcerating thousands of Muslim Uyghurs in brutal “re-education camps”.
China is the largest media market in the world.
The outlets operate under the tight control of the Communist Party. The openness of the industry has extended to distribution and advertising, but not necessarily to editorial content.
Beijing is trying to limit access to foreign news by limiting satellite TV retransmission and reach, and blocking websites using an extensive filtering system known as the “Great Firewall”. “.
With 772 million users, China has the largest online population in the world. Three powerful companies – Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent – dominate the market.
Tencent’s WeChat messenger has over 900 million users worldwide.
circa 1700-1046 BC – The Shang dynasty rules northern China – the earliest Chinese state for which clear written records remain.
221-206 BC – The heart of China is united for the first time under the first emperor, Qin Shihuangdi.
1644 – A Manchurian invasion from the north establishes the Qing dynasty.
1911-12 – Military revolts lead to the proclamation of the Republic of China under Sun Yat-sen, but much of the country is taken over by warlords.
1931-45 – Japan invades and establishes a brutal occupation regime in large parts of China.
1949 – Communist leader Mao Zedong proclaims the People’s Republic of China after the nationalist Kuomintang is defeated in a civil war.
1958-60 – The “Great Leap Forward” disrupts agriculture, causing an economic collapse, and is quickly abandoned after the deaths of millions.
1966-76 – The “cultural revolution” produced massive social, economic and political upheavals.
1976 – Mao dies. From 1977, the pragmatic Deng Xiaoping undertook profound economic reforms.
1989 – Troops open fire on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, killing hundreds.
2010 – China becomes the world’s second largest economy after the United States, when the Japanese economy contracted in the last months of the year.
2012-13 – Xi Jinping becomes president and gradually concentrates state and party power in his hands.
