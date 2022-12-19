Politics
Has PM Modi shown his support for SRK’s Pathaan? No, a viral video shows an old speech from 2019
A video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming he is the son of a Pathaan is going viral on social media. The footage is released with the claim that Prime Minister Modi has voiced his support for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.
Pathaan has landed in controversy after Madhya Pradesh Minister Narottam Mishra called for a ban on the upcoming film over outfits and scenes seen in the new song “Besharam Rang”. Reacting to social media users calling for a boycott of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, speaking at the inauguration of the 28th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival, said, “Social media is often driven by a certain narrow view that limits human nature to its lowest self.”
To claim:
The 9-second clip shows PM Modi at a rally saying, “The PM can be heard saying in Hindi, ‘I am Pathan’s child, and I speak the truth and I do the truth.
The clip is released with the following claim: “Even modi ji says I am son of #Pathaan @iamsrk #PathaanFirstDayFirstShow #ISupportPathaan #PathanMovie #deepikapadukone #NarendraModi”
Fact check:
We used InVid’s Keyframe Analysis tool to isolate keyframes from the video. We then performed a reverse image search for keyframes, which led to an NDTV article published on February 23, 2019. The NDTV article, “Our Fight Is For Kashmir, Not Against Kashmiris, Says PM Modi “. the video matched the visuals seen in the viral video. The NDTV report says Modi’s speech came from a 2019 rally in Tonk in Rajasthan.
The speech was delivered in the context of the Pulwama terrorist attack on February 14, 2019, a suicide bomb attack in Jammu and Kashmir which claimed the lives of more than 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force .
We came across a video report posted on NDTV’s YouTube channel on February 23, 2019 titled “On Pulwama, PM Modi’s Dare For Imran Khan”, “Son Of A Pathan”.
The description of the video reads: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a challenge to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, asking him to act honorably by bringing those responsible for the Pulwama terrorist attack to justice.” Addressing a rally in Tonk, Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi recalled the phone call he made to Mr Khan to congratulate him on winning Pakistan’s elections last year.
At the 1.23 mark of the video, PM Modi can be heard saying the remarks made in the viral video.
We then did another keyword search for the entire BJP social media discourse. We came across the full video on the BJP YouTube channel, uploaded on February 23, 2019. At 1:01:01 in the video, PM Modi’s remarks mentioning Pathaan can be heard.
From the speech, it is understood that Prime Minister Modi referred to a conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Modi called Khan to congratulate him on winning the election, and he said he called on the Pakistani prime minister to tackle poverty, illiteracy and other challenges.
“I told him that now you have entered politics, let India and Pakistan unite in a fight against poverty and illiteracy. I told him about it the other day. And he told me something in return. He said: ‘Modiji, I am the son of a Pathan, and I speak the truth, and I perform my duties honestly. Today is the time to test the words of the Pakistani Prime Minister We’ll see if he follows through on what he said.
Conclusion:
We have found that the video of Prime Minister Modi saying he is the son of a Pathaan is not in favor of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film but rather a reference to a conversation between him and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan . The conversation was mentioned in a speech by Modi on February 23, 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack. Thus, the viral claim is false.
