Trump News Today: Jan. 6 Committee to Hold Last Public Hearings Live

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, uprising is due to hold its final meeting today, where it will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

At the meeting, the panel will vote on whether to recommend that the DOJ investigate and bring criminal charges against certain individuals for their involvement in the Capitol Riot that left five dead and injured dozens of law enforcement officers. order.

The committee is expected to vote to recommend that Donald Trump face at least three counts: felony insurrection, obstruction of congressional due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of extensive investigations and witness interviews by the House Select Committee as they investigate what happened that day and how it happened. been fueled by the continued lies of former presidents about the 2020 presidential election.

On Wednesday, the committee will then release its final report, outlining its rationale for recommending charges.

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro called Donald Trump’s NFT launch painful and laudable.

The former president has announced that his limited-edition trading cards will go on sale, announcing them with images of himself photoshopped into superheroes.

Watch his fan response below:

Ben Shapiro slams Donald Trump’s NFT launch as ‘trustworthy’ and ‘painful’

Rachel Sharp19 December 2022 12:30

1671451800Capitol riot suspect is accused by the FBI of conspiring to assassinate law enforcement officers investigating him

A Tennessee man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot has been charged with conspiring to kill law enforcement officers who played a role in his criminal investigation.

The Justice Department said Friday that defendant Edward Kelley, 33, and co-defendant Austin Carter, 26, are both charged in a criminal complaint of conspiracy, retaliation against a federal official, solicitation of a crime of violence and making threats across state lines.

Follow this case in The Independent:

Rachel Sharp19 December 2022 12:10

1671450639What to expect from today’s public meeting on January 6:

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021 uprising is due to hold its final meeting today.

At the meeting, the panel will vote on criminal referrals to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The committee is expected to vote to recommend that Donald Trump face at least three counts: felony insurrection, obstruction of congressional due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Monday’s meeting marks the culmination of a year of extensive investigations and witness interviews by the House Select Committee into what happened that day on Capitol Hill and how it was fueled by the continued lies of former presidents about the 2020 presidential election.

Rachel Sharp19 December 2022 11:50

1671449400Adam Schiff calls Trump’s efforts to overturn the election criminal

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff has said Donald Trump’s efforts to nullify the election were criminal ahead of expected referrals from House special committees on Jan. 6 to the Justice Department.

Appearing on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning, the former federal prosecutor was asked by host Jake Tapper if he thinks the evidence is there that Donald Trump committed…crimes…and that the cases are liable to prosecution, that you could obtain a conviction?

John Bowden19 December 2022 11:30

1671445800Inside the ugly fight to become the next Republican President

Struggling to unify after another disappointing election, the Republican National Committee is consumed by an increasingly nasty leadership struggle as the GOP navigates its delicate relationship with former President Donald Trump.

With a vote for RNC chairman not expected until late January, the public feud could get worse before it gets better.

It’s going to be ugly as hell for a while, says longtime RNC member Ron Kaufman.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden19 December 2022 10:30

1671442200Trump compares the United States to a person dying of cancer in furious Truth Social rant

Donald Trump has likened the United States to someone dying of cancer in a furious rant of social truth following reports that the January 6 committee is preparing to recommend criminal charges against him.

Mr. Trump shared a series of outraged posts on his social media network in the early hours of Saturday, including one where he said: Our country is SICK on the inside, much like a person dying of cancer.

Read more about Mr. Trump’s latest bashing of the state of American life under his successors’ presidency:

John Bowden19 December 2022 09:30

1671438600SNL eviscerates Trump on NFT trading cards: It looks like a scam – and in many ways it is

Saturday Night Live has joined the growing chorus of mockery following Donald Trump’s sale of NFT’s $99 digital trading cards to his fans.

In its December 17 cold open, the NBC program roasted Mr. Trump’s major announcement days earlier.

Read more and watch the clip:

John Bowden19 December 2022 08:30

1671435000Utah senator proposes bill that would enact nationwide ban on pornography

The senior senator from Utah, having survived a re-election from an independent candidate backed by the state’s Democrats, is launching a two-pronged assault on companies that host pornography on their websites.

Defenders of free speech online and opponents of conservative efforts to narrow the window of acceptable content in American culture see the bill as a possible sign of the next assault on rights in their culture war against progressivism and left.

Read more in The Independent:

John Bowden19 December 2022 07:30

1671431400Trump promotes peaceful January 6 Truth Social tweets ahead of House committee referrals

Donald Trump has ‘verified’ a compilation of two tweets he sent calling for peace among his supporters during their attack on the Capitol in 2021, likely prompted by his fears of a criminal removal by the Jan. 6 committee .

The former president hasn’t returned to Twitter since CEO Elon Musk unblocked his account as part of a ‘free speech’ campaign that quickly dissolved into Mr Musk giving preferential treatment to people. conservatives while banning liberals and journalists for totally arbitrary reasons.

But that hasn’t stopped Mr Trump from seeking to use his obviously coy statements on the platform before his ban to try to show that he is not responsible for the murderous siege his supporters have launched on police and lawmakers at the US Capitol. .

John Bowden19 December 2022 06:30

1671427800Former Ted Cruz spokesman calls GOP a cancerous tumor of Trumpism

Rick Tyler, a former spokesman for Texas Senator Ted Cruz, appeared on MSNBC arguing that the Republican Party must root out Trumpism as a cancerous tumor and celebrate its defeat.

You have people running around pretending to be conservatives like people chewing raw meat pretending to be vegetarians, he added.

John Bowden19 December 2022 05:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-jan-6-hearings-today-live-b2247903.html

