Sweden blocks extradition of journalist wanted by Erdogan

Stockholm (AFP) Sweden’s Supreme Court on Monday blocked the extradition of exiled Turkish journalist Bulent Kenes, a key request by Ankara to ratify Stockholm’s NATO membership.

There were “several obstacles” to the dismissal of the former editor of the daily Zaman, whom Turkey accuses of being involved in an attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2016, the court heard. Some of the charges against Kenes are not crimes in Sweden, which, along with the political nature of the case and his refugee status, made extradition impossible, the court added. “There is also a risk of persecution because of this person’s political beliefs. An extradition therefore cannot take place,” Judge Petter Asp said in a statement. As a result, “the government…is unable to grant the extradition request.” Kenes is the only person Erdogan has identified by name among dozens of people Ankara wants to extradite in exchange for approving Sweden’s NATO membership. After decades – or in Sweden’s case centuries – of staying out of a military alliance, the two countries made the historic decision to apply to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. . Apart from Hungary, which must ratify the membership of Sweden and Finland in early 2023, Turkey is the only country to threaten to prevent the two countries from joining NATO. Turkey, which has accused Sweden in particular of providing a safe haven for banned Kurdish groups it considers “terrorists”, has been reluctant to ratify their NATO candidacies despite reaching an agreement with Sweden and Finland in June. Ankara says it expects Stockholm in particular to take tougher action on several issues, including the extradition of criminals. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visited Turkey in November to meet Erdogan to discuss these issues. Asked which “terrorists” he wants to extradite from Sweden at a joint press conference, Erdogan only named Kenes on the list. Growing list Stockholm has repeatedly stressed that its judiciary is independent and has the final say in extradition matters. In early December, Sweden extradited to Turkey a convicted member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who fled to Sweden in 2015 but was denied asylum. Kenes, who now works for the Stockholm Center for Freedom – an association founded by other Turkish dissidents in exile – told AFP on Monday “satisfied” with the decision, saying the allegations against him were “fabricated by the Erdogan regime”. “ “I’m sure Erdogan’s regime will produce other methods against me here in Sweden and make my life as difficult as possible,” he added. Ankara has over time increased the number of people it wants to extradite: first 33, then 45, then 73, in unofficial lists published by media close to the Turkish government. Speaking to AFP in November, Kenes said he believed he was chosen by Erdogan “because he’s known me for decades” because of his long career as a journalist, and because that’s the first name. that he found at the height of his career. head. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221219-sweden-blocks-extradition-of-journalist-sought-by-erdogan

