Attorney General Finds Donald Trump Owes Millions of Dollars to Foreign Creditor He Didn’t Disclose While President





donald trump

You may or may not be surprised to learn that Donald Trump wasn’t completely honest about his financial situation, as it emerged he had nearly $20 million in undisclosed debt when he came forward. for the first time as President in 2016!

Hidden Debt Assets

We just learned that the 76-year-old twice-impeached former president had $19.8 million in undisclosed debts to a company historically linked to North Korea during his campaign that continued shortly. soon after his inauguration. Presidential candidates are formally required to disclose their financial assets, sources of income and debts, so that the public can identify any potential conflicts of interest that may arise, and there was no sign of this debt on the forms submitted by Trump.

Technically, Trump and Trump supporters could argue that the debt was owed to Trump’s family business, the Trump Organization, which he announced he would not step down as commander-in-chief.

Dan Alexander of Forbes reported that “although government officials must list personal loans on their financial statements, the law does not require them to include loans to their businesses unless they are personally responsible for the loans”. This leaves an open question as to whether he personally guaranteed these loans, and therefore broke the law, but the fact remains that Trump “owned 100% of the entities responsible for the debt”, and that would no doubt have affected his image. public. in the run up to the elections.

Who did Trump owe money to?

The $19.8 million debt that only came to light after New York Attorney General Letitia James obtained documents from the Trump Organization this year was owed Daewoo, a South Korean conglomerate that had worked with Trump on a project in New York. This may not seem so bad, however, once you learn that Daewoo has had ties in the past with North Korea (they were the only company allowed to operate a business in the country in the mid-1990s), things get a little less simple. . A president who owes money to a company linked to North Korea is downright suspicious! Trump obviously knew what that would look like, and so efforts were made to quickly clear that debt once he took office, according to Alexander.

The story continues

“He appears to have acted with some urgency to clear liabilities from his balance sheet. From 2011 to 2016, documents show the balance remained static at $19.8 million. Documents outlining Trump’s financial position as of June 30, 2017 , five months into his presidency, appears to show the balance had fallen to $4.3 million, down $15.5 million from a year earlier. the debt soon after.

It’s important to remember that this was not a new relationship between Trump and Daewoo, they had been doing business together since 1997 and Daewoo actually used Trump’s name on six properties built in South Korea between 1999 and 2007. Nevertheless , questions will likely be asked as to exactly how this debt was forgiven and if there were any ensuing consequences during Trump’s time in the White House.

Reviews on social networks

As expected, this latest reveal was not well received by Twitter users! “He who thinks that [expletive] would not have sold the United States at every possible turn in order to settle his own personal debt is a [expletive] fool,” wrote one angry Twitter user. “I’m only shocked the amount is as low as $20m,” another joked. “Bet this will just be the first debt like this to be revealed, now that his tax returns are in the hands of investigators,” they continued, while another speculated, “He used taxpayer money to pay off that debt. “How is that not illegal?” asked another confused Twitter user.

“Um, I’m absolutely not defending Trump, but the ‘North Korea ties’ are pretty tenuous since Daewoo is a South Korean company and the article says he had a business relationship with them for 20 years” , wrote someone else. , to which another Twitter user directly responded, saying, “All he had to do was leak it like everyone else does.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/attorney-general-finds-donald-trump-150000943.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

