See the Conservatives sing a very NSFW song about themselves in the new Cassetteboy mashup





After what has been an extraordinarily bad year for the Conservative Party, a new Cassetteboy video has created the mashup video titled F**k the Tories that sums up what everyone was thinking. In 2022, the Conservative government has passed the British public through three different Prime Ministers. The year of chaos was neatly summed up in the mashup video that explains where it all went wrong, dating back to David Cameron’s decision to call a referendum on whether or not to leave the European Union, which has led to Brexit. The video pulls together snippets of speeches given by various Tories to create some pretty hilarious, NSFW lyrics about Brexit, the pandemic, and various spouted lies. The song begins with excerpts from Rishi Sunak pasted together to say: After 12 years of conservatives, countries have had enough. Register to our new free weekly Indy100 newsletter Then it was the turn of former Prime Minister Cameron, who said: It starts with me, David C. The Austerity Carrier. Thousands of people died, we caused such pain, now we were doing it again. ‘Cause I’m such an awful nigger, I put party before country. I asked people to leave or stay, fuck the bad guy and run away. Next was Theresa May, followed by Boris Johnson, who said: My deal was ready for the oven, another lie told by the dozens. You might think Brexits failed, but that got me to number 10. Johnson was followed by Liz Truss and Sunak, before ending with the repeated f**k the Tories phrase. This year Christmas number one, perhaps? Give your opinion on our topical democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help push this article up the indy100 rankings.

