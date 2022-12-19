Donald Trump’s presidential career is over but MAGA’s virtues will endure in America’s next great conservative candidate





Ernest May, a former tennis pal of mine at Harvard, used to say that American politicians only care about two things: getting elected and getting their friends elected.

It is not very complicated.

For their part, the American people are clearly looking for presidential leadership but have not yet found the person they believe can provide it.

According to the latest PBS News Hour/Marist poll, which asked Americans who they want as their 2024 presidential candidate, 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents said President Joe Biden, while 45% Republican said former President Donald Trump.

So you have two favorites, neither of whom can be said to be in charge to take their party’s nomination.

And this leads to the next problem.

“Where do Democrats go if President Biden doesn’t show up?” observed veteran pollster Lee Miringoff (for another day), adding, “Where are the Republicans going? How many Republicans will end up getting in if Donald Trump continues his candidacy? »

Donald Trump’s world

Republican challengers are gobsmacked at the lackluster start to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, which so far has earned him few endorsements from GOP members of Congress.

Trump, whose standing among Republican voters slumped after the defeat of candidates he promoted midterm, lashed out at potential rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is drawing interest of Republican primary voters.

According to a Wall Street Journal poll, in a hypothetical contest between the two, Governor DeSantis beats former President Trump 52% ​​to 38% among likely GOP primary voters considering a race in which the first nominating votes will be cast. in just over a year.

Then some of Trump’s most prominent supporters, including Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon, scoffed at what was billed as a “major announcement.”

In the biggest public move since opening his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump has announced an online store selling $99 digital trading cards of himself as a superhero, astronaut and Far West Sheriff. West, among others.

The website offering 45,000 cards says the items are already sold out.

Unsurprisingly, the money from the sales of the digital trading cards goes directly to Trump rather than his 2024 campaign.

Ironically, the sale of the superhero cards was suspended by a Manhattan jury verdict that found two Trump Organization companies guilty of multiple charges of criminal tax evasion and falsifying business records.

Then there’s the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that issued criminal remands against Trump for insurrection and other charges.

While I doubt the Justice Department will press charges, the damage to Trump and his reputation is extensive.

What else could go wrong?

Let’s move on to Murphy’s Law.

Trump isn’t ‘running anyone out of the race’

Governor John Sununu of New Hampshire, who won re-election by more than 15 percentage points in November, thinks Donald Trump will be eminently beatable in a Republican primary.

“It’s not just about serving the base,” observed one of America’s most popular governors.

It is a question of “listening carefully to the thoughts of voters and finding solutions to their most urgent needs”.

Republicans need to relearn “the basics of politics.”

(Disclosure warning: This writer once carpooled with Governor Sununu’s father between New Hampshire and Boston in the 1980s.)

Sununu, who thinks anyone can beat Trump in a Republican primary, says the 45th president is “not clearing the ground” or “scaring anyone out of the race by any means”.

Republican challengers can easily argue for the philosophy and benefits of Trumpism and its approach while abandoning the man Donald Trump.

This allows true GOP believers to support the next big conservative candidate without worrying about Trump’s baggage.

Smart money is already on its successor.

It says it all, really.

In any case, time is not on Trump’s side, even if there is a lot of politics to play between now and the primaries.

Americans, who have no faith in the ability of the two parties to work together, are simply trying to make sure they can put gas in their tank, food on their table, and enjoy the vacation.

