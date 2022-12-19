The president symbolically hands over the funds of the KUR cluster





PANGKALPINANG – Indonesian President Joko Widodo handed over the People’s Enterprise Credit Group (KUR) and LPDP-KUMKM revolving fund financing from the presidential palace, and this activity was carried out virtually attended by ministers, governors, mayors, regents and relevant business stakeholders across Indonesia, Monday (12/19/22). The President in his leadership reminded all Indonesians that in the coming year the world economic situation will be uncertain, so they should be watched, so that undesirable things do not happen in this country. “I’m not scaring, I’m just reminding us that the economic challenges we face

The future is not improving, the world is still haunted by Covid-19, the world is still haunted by global economic uncertainty, the political situation is still uncertain, it could trigger a financial, energy, food and other crises,” the president said as he began his leadership. The President is grateful, currently the country’s economy in the third quarter can still grow by 5.72%. While inflation can be controlled at 5.4%, Indonesia still has growth opportunities and can open employment opportunities widely through MSMEs. Therefore, the President pointed out that the central government is trying to strengthen micro, small and medium enterprises, as MSMEs have proven to be the engine of the country’s economy and KUR loans have increased sharply. “Don’t let anyone think that the state doesn’t pay attention to MSMEs, that’s completely wrong,” the president said. President Joko Widodo advised KUR borrowers, so that the funds can be used properly and repayments made on time. Currently, the number of MSMEs receiving KUR funds is 39.4 million business actors. The President hopes that the KUR cluster can be implemented in all sectors, both in small plantations, livestock, fisheries, MSME industry and other companies that have opportunities in the global market. . The Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises of the Republic of Indonesia, Teten Masduki, explained that 67% of job opportunities are provided by MSMEs. Therefore, the government in the coming year will increase KUR loans by 460 trillion rupees, while this year it is 373 trillion rupees. “For this reason, efforts to accelerate and expand KUR cluster distribution are very important as an effort to increase credit distribution for popular economic actors, and currently KUR clusters have achieved 4.8 trillion dollars. ‘IDR to 1.39 million debtors,’ Minister Teten Masduki said. This KUR is given to MSME actors in groups, which is integrated from upstream to downstream in relation with operators in order to reduce bad debts. Acting Governor (Pj) Kep. Bangka Belitung (Kep. Babel) Ridwan Djamaluddin felt that the handing over of the KUR cluster and the financing of the LPDP-KUMKM revolving fund by the president was very appropriate, in an effort to improve and develop business players in Indonesia, so that later the popular economy would become strong. “It’s good, the submission of KUR, the hope of the president is that the economic structure of the community will pass through the KUR, and now the number of MSME players who borrow commercial capital is starting to increase, the hope is that the economic sector, the real sector will evolve better,” said Acting Governor Ridwan. For the financing of MSMEs in Kep. Babel, he says, needs additional funding for these small business players to grow and progress. However, Pj. Governor Ridwan Djamaluddin hopes that this venture capital loan can be repaid on time. Author: Hassan. A M Source: Ministry of Communication and Information Technology Publisher: Lisia Ayu Photographers: Saktio Read: 28 times

