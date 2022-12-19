Congress asks PM Modi 5 questions on India-China border dispute

On Sunday, Congressman Jairam Ramesh posed five questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the India-China border dispute to which the country “demands and deserves” answers. The party’s general secretary posted the questions on his official Twitter account.

In a tweet, he called on Prime Minister Modi to break his silence on China and unite India. “Today is the 102nd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pradhan Mantri ji, Cheen Par Chuppi Todo, Bharat Jodo,” Ramesh said.

The first question Ramesh posed to PM Modi was: after two years of protracted ‘disengagement’, what encouraged the Chinese to try to take control of the Indian post in the Yangtze region at Tawang? India has dominated the Yangtze since Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi deployed forces there in 1986 during the Sumdorong Chu confrontation. How dare the Chinese open a new front?

He also asked Prime Minister Modi why he is running away from the discussion and what he is hiding from the Indian people.

“There are reports that Chinese intrusions have become larger and more frequent in the eastern sector. Previous governments had the confidence to take journalists and MPs to the front in 1965, 1971 and Kargil in 1999. Even Doklam was discussed in the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence,” Ramesh said.

The congressman further said that the Chinese remain settled 18 km deep in the Depsang even after 16 rounds of military-level talks.

Indian patrols are unable to access hundreds of square kilometers of territory in this critical strategic area. What is PM Modi proposing to do about this?” he further demanded to know from PM Modi.

Ramesh further asked, “Some time ago, you expressed your brotherhood and closeness to President Xi Jinping and described your relationship as ‘plus one’. You said that Xi “ne adhyayan karake rakha tha akhir Modi cheez kya hai”. Could it be, as you said in 2013, “The problem is not at the border, the problem is in Delhi?”

Ramesh, while saying Indian forces were ill-equipped to respond to Chinese aggression, said the Indian Air Force Chief had officially stated that he was 12 squadrons short of the desired fighter force of 42 squadrons.

“While the UPA has ordered 6 Scorpene submarines, the 75I project for another 6 submarines faces repeated delays. Army recruitment under the Agnipath program has dropped sharply. Why critical gaps in our capabilities persist despite a growing threat from China? He asked.

(With ANI inputs)