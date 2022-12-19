World leaders send Hanukkah greetings





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the first foreign leaders to send Hanukkah greetings on Sunday as Jews around the world began celebrating the eight-day Festival of Lights. Erdogan took the opportunity to denounce anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, saying that the unity shown by Turkish society is an example against xenophobia. “On the occasion of Hanukkah, I wholeheartedly congratulate our citizens of the Jewish faith. Our Jewish citizens, with whom we live together in a strong sense of unity, solidarity and belonging, are an integral part of our society, as has been the case in the past,” the president said in a statement released in English. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who over the years has forged a personal friendship with new Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, tweeted his Chanukah greetings in English and Hebrew. “Happy Hanukkah to my friend Netanyahu, to my friends in Israel and to those who celebrate this festival of lights around the world,” he wrote. The US State Department wished Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate it. May your candles shine and your season be full of peace and happiness, they tweeted. The UAE Embassy in Israel, which tweeted in Hebrew, sent its “warmest wishes to the people of Israel on the occasion of Hanukkah and wishes everyone a holiday of light and brotherhood.” The European Union Mission to Israel also tweeted in Hebrew, but limited its message to a simple “Happy Holidays.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recorded a video with the Hanukkah story, in which he refers to his country’s ongoing struggle against Russian invasion. The few have overcome the many, the light has overcome the darkness. So it will be this time too, Zelensky said before wishing his viewers Happy Hanukkah in Hebrew. Earlier Sunday evening, Ukrainian Jews gathered for prayers and candlelight vigils in Kyiv’s famous Independence Square, also known as Maidan, where “the largest menorah” (a nine-piece candelabrum branches) from Europe was ignited by the Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine along with other foreigners. sent.

