Officially appointed Commander of the TNI, here is Jokowi’s message to Admiral Yudo Margono

JAKARTA TNI Admiral Yudo Margono was officially appointed Commander of TNI by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (12/19). Jokowi said that ahead of the political year, TNI commander Yudo Margono should be able to maintain the neutrality of military soldiers.

“Maintaining the most important thing, maintaining the neutrality of the TNI so that it is not drawn into practical politics, and the importance of the synergy between the TNI and Polri in maintaining the auspiciousness of our country,” said declared Jokowi after the inauguration of Yudo. Margono at the State Palace.

The head of state stressed that the neutrality of the TNI is very important to maintain the stability and conductivity of Indonesia. Because it will have implications for the country’s economy.

Because political stability is important, security stability is important as part of our country’s development, as part of our uncertain economic growth, due to global uncertainty, Jokowi said.

Jokowi also said that in carrying out each task, it is important to uphold the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, maintain unity and integrity, and maintain growing public confidence in the TNI. Considering that public confidence in the TNI is currently very high.

This trust is continuously nurtured by the professionalism within the TNI, it must continue to be improved, Jokowi concluded.