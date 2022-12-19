Politics
Officially appointed Commander of the TNI, here is Jokowi’s message to Admiral Yudo Margono
JAKARTA TNI Admiral Yudo Margono was officially appointed Commander of TNI by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (12/19). Jokowi said that ahead of the political year, TNI commander Yudo Margono should be able to maintain the neutrality of military soldiers.
Read also :Having already pocketed the name of the KSAL candidate to replace Yudo Margono, President Jokowi: appointed as soon as possible
“Maintaining the most important thing, maintaining the neutrality of the TNI so that it is not drawn into practical politics, and the importance of the synergy between the TNI and Polri in maintaining the auspiciousness of our country,” said declared Jokowi after the inauguration of Yudo. Margono at the State Palace.
The head of state stressed that the neutrality of the TNI is very important to maintain the stability and conductivity of Indonesia. Because it will have implications for the country’s economy.
Because political stability is important, security stability is important as part of our country’s development, as part of our uncertain economic growth, due to global uncertainty, Jokowi said.
Jokowi also said that in carrying out each task, it is important to uphold the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, maintain unity and integrity, and maintain growing public confidence in the TNI. Considering that public confidence in the TNI is currently very high.
This trust is continuously nurtured by the professionalism within the TNI, it must continue to be improved, Jokowi concluded.
JAKARTA
TNI Admiral Yudo Margono was officially appointed Commander of TNI by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace in Jakarta on Monday (12/19). Jokowi said that ahead of the political year, TNI commander Yudo Margono should be able to maintain the neutrality of military soldiers.Read also :
Having already pocketed the name of the KSAL candidate to replace Yudo Margono, President Jokowi: appointed as soon as possible
“Maintaining the most important thing, maintaining the neutrality of the TNI so that it is not drawn into practical politics, and the importance of the synergy between the TNI and Polri in maintaining the auspiciousness of our country,” said declared Jokowi after the inauguration of Yudo. Margono at the State Palace.
The head of state stressed that the neutrality of the TNI is very important to maintain the stability and conductivity of Indonesia. Because it will have implications for the country’s economy.
Because political stability is important, security stability is important as part of our country’s development, as part of our uncertain economic growth, due to global uncertainty, Jokowi said.
Jokowi also said that in carrying out each task, it is important to uphold the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, maintain unity and integrity, and maintain growing public confidence in the TNI. Considering that public confidence in the TNI is currently very high. This trust is continuously nurtured by the professionalism within the TNI, it must continue to be improved, Jokowi concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://radarkudus.jawapos.com/nasional/19/12/2022/resmi-dilantik-jadi-panglima-tni-ini-pesan-jokowi-ke-laksamana-yudo-margono/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Officially appointed Commander of the TNI, here is Jokowi’s message to Admiral Yudo Margono
- The winter storm will bring freezing cold and disrupt holiday travel across the United States
- North Haven Boys Hockey off to a perfect start
- A long, cold winter awaits PC makers. This could be good news for his PC buyers.
- World leaders send Hanukkah greetings
- Andrs Tirado, the actor found dead in a house in Rome, CDMX El Financiero
- Knight girls claim first wins in dominant fashion – Nebraska City News Press
- January 6 committee examines Donald Trump’s accusations
- Google launches new AI initiative to connect millions of Indians
- Congress asks PM Modi 5 questions on India-China border dispute
- Lessons on gun violence from my tennis coach
- Gold Prices UK Today | Live Charts – Forbes Advisor UK