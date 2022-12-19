Chinese business confidence falls to lowest in nearly a decade on COVID





Chinese business confidence has fallen to its lowest since January 2013, a World Economics survey showed on Monday, reflecting the impact of the surge in COVID-19 cases on economic activity with the abrupt lifting of numerous lockdown measures. fight against the pandemic. The index fell to 48.1 in December from 51.8 in November, World Economics’ survey of sales managers from more than 2,300 companies conducted from December 1 to 16 showed. The index was the lowest since the survey began in 2013. The survey results were among the first indicators of how the business climate has been hit in the world’s second-largest economy, after the sharp easing of strict COVID containment measures on December 7 sparked an ever-growing wave national COVID cases across China. “The survey strongly suggests that the growth rate of the Chinese economy has slowed down quite dramatically and could be heading into a recession in 2023,” World Economics said. China’s GDP is expected to grow just 3% this year, its worst performance in nearly half a century. The survey showed that business activity fell sharply in December, with the sales managers’ indices in the manufacturing and services sectors both below the 50 level. “The percentage of businesses claiming to be currently negatively affected by COVID has reached an all-time high, with more than half of all respondents now suggesting that their operations are affected in some way,” the report said. London-based data provider. China recently dismantled some key elements of the world’s toughest anti-COVID restrictions and containment measures. The measures were championed by President Xi Jinping but have hurt the economy and sparked popular protests unprecedented in his decade-long rule. Top leaders and policymakers will focus on stabilizing the economy in 2023 and stepping up policy adjustments to ensure key objectives are met, according to an agenda-setting meeting that ended on Friday . “It may take at least another quarter before things get better,” said Dan Wang, chief economist at Hang Seng Bank China. “Many small businesses are strapped for cash, especially restaurants, gyms, hotels and other city services.”

