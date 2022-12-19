Jokowi officially inaugurates Admiral Margono as commander of the TNI

Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) officially inaugurated Admiral Yudo Margono as Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday.

The inauguration of Margono was conducted in accordance with the Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia Number 91 TNI Regarding the Dismissal and Appointment of the Commander of TNI which was established in Jakarta on December 19, 2022.

“By God, I swear that I will be faithful to the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and will implement all laws and regulations as strictly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and the state,” Margono declared while taking the oath, as dictated by President Jokowi.

Furthermore, the Admiral also promised to perform his duties and uphold the ethics of his position as Commander of the TNI.

“That in the exercise of my duties, I will respect the best ethics of function and work and with the full sense of responsibility. That I will respect the soldier’s oath”, he affirmed.

After the swearing in, President Jokowi then pinned the rank and insignia and handed over the post of TNI Commander to Margono.

The Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security, Mahfud MD, and the Minister of Defense, Prabowo Subianto, were present as witnesses.

The inauguration procession was also attended by Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, Indonesia’s fifth President Megawati Soekarnoputri, Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) Puan Maharani and several leaders of high state institutions.

Earlier, at a plenary meeting on December 13, the DPR endorsed Yudo Margono, who previously served as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy, to become the commander of the TNI, replacing his predecessor, General Andika Perkasa. .

The DPR Commission I also conducted an aptitude and aptitude test for the TNI commander candidate on December 2 to hear Admiral Margono’s vision and mission.

Margono, born in Madiun, East Java, in 1965, graduated from the 33rd class of the Naval Academy (AAL) in 1988. After becoming a naval officer, his military career took off. During his career in the military world, Margono held 19 positions, including that of commander in eight different places.

He began his career on warships. At that time, Margono was given the post of Deputy Officer of the Missile Artillery Weapons Division (Aspadiv) at the Warship (KRI) YNS 332 (1988), Chief of Operations Department at KRI Ki Hajar Dewantara 364.

His career continued to climb when he was assigned to become the Commander of KRI Pandrong 801, KRI Sutanto 877, KRI Ahmad Yani 351, Commander of Indonesian Naval Armed Forces Base (Lanal) Tual (2004-2008) and Commander by Lanal Sorong. (2008-2010).

In 2010, he served as the Commander of the Eastern Region of the Indonesian Fleet Command (Koarmatim) in the Speed ​​Boats Unit (Satkat) and was later appointed Commander of the Military Sea Command in 2017-2018.

He was then given the position of Commander of Fleet Command I which occupied the western part of the Indonesian maritime territory (2018-2019) and was also appointed Commander of Joint Regional Defense Command (Pangkogabwilhan) I which was the main command for operations for the headquarters of TNI (2019-2020).

While serving as Pangkogabwilhan I, as a three-star officer or vice-admiral, Margono was able to defuse tensions in the Natuna area of ​​the Riau Islands over violations by Chinese fishing vessels in 2020 .

He was also actively involved in the management of COVID-19 which hit Indonesia in March 2020. His involvement was also evident in the repatriation of Indonesian Citizens (WNI) from China to the country and the construction of hospitals in emergency for COVID-19 patients in Galang and Wisma island. Atlet.

With this achievement, Margono then secured the position of Chief of Naval Staff to replace Admiral TNI Siwi Sukma Adji, who was reaching retirement age in 2020.

