President Jokowi hands over KUR clusters and distributes funds via LPDB KUMKM





President Joko Widodo handed over the People’s Business Credit Group (KUR) and funneled funds through the Institution for the Management of Cooperative and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Revolving Fund (LPDB KUMKM) to the Palace of State, Jakarta on Monday, December 19, 2022. On this occasion, the President handed over the KUR clusters and channeled funds through LPDB KUMKM to a number of beneficiary representatives who were present at the State Palace . The representatives of the KUR cluster recipients who were present were the following: Chandra Sasminto (BRI Distributor); Dedi Sopian (BNI distributor); Winarti (Distributor of Bank Mandiri); Atang Kusnadi (BSI distributor); H. Ibrahim (BPD DKI Distributor); and Zaenal Arifin (BPD Central Java Distributor). Meanwhile, representatives of the distribution of working capital to cooperatives through LPDB KUMKM, namely: Al-Itifaq Cooperative (West Java); Radha Krisna Cooperative (Bali); Artha Mitra Abadi Jaya Cooperative (Central Java); and Balota Cooperative (South Sulawesi). In his address, President Jokowi expressed his satisfaction with the existence of a KUR cluster model for MSME actors. With the KUR model, according to the president, commercial actors benefit from the fact of a purchase guarantor or taker release. I’m glad there was an Islamic boarding school where I got billions for horticulture. Vegetables are bought and then sold through companies with an extensive network, so it is clear takerthe terms are clear, the guarantor of the purchase is clear, the president said. In addition, credit institutions such as banks and other non-banking institutions are assured that lent KURs can be returned as the process from production to sale of products for commercial actors is also clear. It is also the same as the production artisans there taker, there is a guarantor for the buyer, then there is a showroom to sell the goods. This means that from production to consumption, it becomes clear, so that those who lend money, banks and non-banking institutions are also sure that the money we lend can be returned, he said. he continued. In addition, the President hopes that with the KUR cluster model, MSME products can be absorbed as much as possible and gain certainty in the market. (As well as) reduce the credit risk of financing KUR pipeline companies and institutions, especially banks, he said. Also present at the event were Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises Teten Masduki, Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani and Minister of PPN/Head of Bappenas Suharso Monoarfa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presidenri.go.id/siaran-pers/presiden-jokowi-serahkan-kur-klaster-dan-salurkan-dana-melalui-lpdb-kumkm/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos