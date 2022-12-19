Here’s who every British Tory would be as evil Christmas characters





The Grinch who stole Christmas or the politician who stole the British economy?

With the festive season well underway and the tragic year that has been 2022 drawing to a close, the only logical thing to do is to compare our dodgy British politicians to the evil characters who blessed our screens this Christmas. The Grinch who stole Christmas or the politician who stole the British economy? Mate of twins. 1. Boris Johnson – Buddy the Elf The only way to describe Boris Johnson is as a mess. The chaotic blonde hair and the fall of the UK economy… it doesn’t look good in short. Johnson bears an incredible resemblance to Buddy the Elf. While Buddy is by no means a Christmas villain, he is incredibly annoying and personally I’m not a fan of Will Ferrell, nor Mr. Bojo. 2. Rishi Sunak – The Grinch If you ignore the last half hour of the movie where it turns out the Grinch actually has a heart and doesn’t end up stealing Christmas, his bad vibes early in the movie sound a lot like Rishi Sunak’s plan for England. Cut free school meals and government benefits? Trying to steal Christmas if you ask me Mr Sunak. Is it blasphemy if I speak ill of our prime minister? Uncertain. 3. Matt Hancock – Ethan from The Holiday Ethan’s small role in the vacation involved cheating on his girlfriend, Amanda, who is played by Cameron Diaz. On top of that, he also looks a lot like Matt Hancock. Matt’s face blended into Ethan’s with too much ease. 4. Nigel Farage – Home Alone’s little robber I’d like to believe Nigel Farage would be outmaneuvered by a five-year-old. His lack of empathy for other human beings puts him on the same wavelength as the little robber at home alone, the most evil of the duo. 5. Theresa May – The Great Robber of Home Alone He is a very different person from the petty thief. The big thief was just out of mood and cash. The energy of Theresa May. 6. Priti Patel – Ebenezer Scrooge Scrooge was the baddest Christmas character I could think of. He is rich, corrupt and immoral. He has no ability to show respect to the poor and he is also quite rude. Maybe the ghost of the future Christmas will visit Priti one day and she will get the shock of her life. Well Humbug. Related articles recommended by this author:

