There is a potential movement of 44 million citizens during Christmas-New Year, be careful





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said there is a potential movement of 44 million citizens in the context of Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023. The data is based on a survey conducted by the Transportation Policy Agency. “I just want to give a warning, pay attention to the investigation by the Transportation Policy Agency that there is the potential to move 44 million people in nataru (Christmas-New Year),” he said. Jokowi at the opening of a restricted preparatory meeting naruto at the Office of the President on Monday (12/11/2022) Read also : Faced with the increase in Christmas and New Year holiday traffic, here is Jasa Marga’s strategy The meeting was attended by Cabinet Ministers Onward Indonesia. On this occasion, the President asked his staff to anticipate community movements on the ground. The President advised for the safety and comfort of the public during Christmas and New Year prefer. “I call for the preparation of all sectors and stakeholder By anticipating disruptions and problems during Nataru (Christmas-New Year), we are really prepared,” Jokowi said. “To make people feel comfortable and safe,” he said. As previously reported, Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said up to 16% or 44 million citizens would travel during the Christmas and New Year holiday period. Budi said, based on a survey conducted by the Ministry of Transport, private cars and motorbikes were the most used for commuting. Read also : Jasa Marga prepares 10 SPKLU before Christmas and New Year, note the locations He called on the public to use safer modes of transport, such as buses, trains, planes and ships. “I beg you all stakeholders“Especially for the national police to be careful and appeal not to go home on motorbikes because it is relatively dangerous for safety,” Budi told a press conference on Monday. Budi also said there were no restrictions on people’s mobility this time around Christmas and New Year, even though Covid-19 cases were trending up. Therefore, he asked all levels of the Ministry of Transport to organize the trip.

