Reports of Beijing COVID-19 deaths fuel speculation China conceals data

The number of COVID-19-positive deaths arriving at funeral homes and crematoriums in Beijing is rising, according to media reports, although China has not reported any deaths from the virus for two weeks.

China’s capital is grappling with its worst wave of COVID-19 yet after national authorities abruptly dropped curbs that have kept the virus at bay for much of the past three years. Staff at a Beijing crematorium told the Financial Times they cremated the bodies of at least 30 COVID-19 victims on Wednesday, while a relative of one of the dead said a member of their family had been infected with the virus, according to the Associated Press. Reuters reported that funeral homes in Beijing were overwhelmed.

Yet China has not recorded a death from COVID-19 since December 4, when two were housed, that of an 84-year-old man in Sichuan province with underlying health conditions and a another in Shandong Province. The last official COVID-19 death reported for Beijing, which was seeing thousands of cases a day even before China quickly returned to COVID-19 Zero, was recorded on Nov. 23: An 87-year-old woman, authorities say , suffered from chronic heart disease.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to get a handle on the scale of the COVID-19 onslaught in China, as the country last week halted reporting of asymptomatic cases, which have traditionally made up the bulk of the infection tally. Even before that decision, the dismantling of the country’s once ubiquitous PCR testing machine and increased use of rapid antigen kits meant official data made virtually no sense.

Yet deaths are far less likely to fly under the radar than cases.

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission told Bloomberg News on Tuesday that people who test positive for COVID-19 when they die are classified as virus deaths, whether or not that was the cause. immediately after their death. Yet reports from funeral homes and crematoriums in Beijing indicate that may no longer be the case, or that local authorities or hospitals are categorizing deaths differently.

Contacted on Sunday, the National Health Commission had no comment on reports of COVID-19 deaths and widespread funeral homes in Beijing.

Beijing’s Dongjiao Funeral Home cremated 150 bodies, 30 or 40 with COVID-19, a worker who asked not to be named told the FT on Wednesday. COVID-19 deaths are prioritized for cremation, the employee reportedly said. FT reporters also saw body bags at a designated hospital for virus patients.

Dongjiao and another funeral home have been designated by Beijing health officials to cremate the deceased after they tested positive, a relative of one of the dead told the AP. People outside Dongjiao told the news agency that at least two of the cremated dead tested positive.

Calls to Dongjiao and three other funeral homes in Beijing were not taken, while workers at others in Shunyi, northeast of central Beijing, and the satellite town of Huairou refused to answer calls. questions about deaths or procedures related to COVID-19.

China has reported just 5,235 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began in late 2019, the first known cases in the central city of Wuhan. The system of lockdowns, mass testing and mandatory isolation grew out of this crisis and allowed China to go through long periods of the pandemic virtually virus-free.

President Xi Jinping has closely aligned his rule with the COVID-19 Zero policy, which he has used to tout China’s superiority over the West, especially the United States which has seen over a million deaths. officials related to COVID-19.

That all changed in recent weeks, when extraordinary protests in major Chinese cities saw Beijing reverse course on a policy that has hobbled the world’s second-largest economy all year. Official rhetoric has shifted from demonizing COVID-19 to downplaying it, with a top medical adviser telling students last week that the virus could be described as a common cold.

A comment from Xinhua on Saturday said lives have been maximally protected in China’s battle against COVID-19.

One thing has become crystal clear now: China has honored what it always said it would do by putting people and their lives above all else, according to the commentary. After three years, the virus is weaker but we have become stronger.

A wave of COVID-19 deaths would undermine the Chinese government’s narrative that it has handled the virus better than other countries and has chosen this moment to pivot on scientific grounds.

The country lifts restrictions in the winter and when its vaccination rate among the elderly remains lower than other countries that have reopened after continuing to eliminate the virus. Chinese hospitals, especially outside major cities, are under-resourced and it is unclear whether the country has sufficient stocks of antivirals and other COVID-19 drugs.

Although projections vary, China could see nearly a million COVID-19 deaths when it finally reopens, according to a report by researchers in Hong Kong on Thursday. Modeling by the US-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation shows the death toll could exceed 1 million through 2023 as the sharp reversal of COVID-19 Zero drives a surge.

COVID-19 finally being allowed to flow freely in China could disrupt global supply chains, with waves of absenteeism expected in what is often dubbed the global factory. Companies from Volkswagen AG to oil refining giant Sinopec are bracing for major outbreaks.

The lack of reported deaths since the curbs were lifted is also raising questions among some Chinese, with people on social media platforms such as Weibo questioning whether deaths in places like Beijing have increased and complaining about long lines of waiting in funeral homes.

There have been questions about China’s COVID-19 data since the start of the pandemic, when reports of long lines and stacks of urns at Wuhan funeral homes fueled speculation that which the country under fire at the time for being the source of COVID-19 obscured the true death toll. The official death toll from COVID-19 was revised upwards by some 1,290 deaths in April 2020, increasing the one-time tally by 40%.

China at the time dismissed suggestions there had been a cover-up, saying the additions included cases where people died at home without seeing a doctor or being tested for COVID-19. Hospitals had been overwhelmed to treat patients in Wuhan at the start of the outbreak, and the reviews also included late and incomplete reports from medical workers, China said at the time.

