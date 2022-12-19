Musk bought Twitter to ‘say rude things without being called rude,’ says James O’Brien









By Madeleine Wilson Elon Musk bought Twitter in a failed effort to change the rules of the “polite” society, James O’Brien told listeners today. James shared his views after Elon Musk posted a poll on his Twitter asking if he should step down as the platform’s chief – and respondents said he should. The billionaire launched the poll after previously deleting accounts like Donald Trump’s when the public supported such a move. James said: “If the rules of polite society settings are your problem, your problem is actually you. “No matter how much money you raise to buy a polite society, you cannot change it the way you need. “You may be able to turn it into an eerie simulacrum, an eerie reflection of a once polite society that is no longer polite but will no longer be.” Read more: ‘Be careful what you wish for’: Twitter votes to have Elon Musk step down as chief executive after holding public poll “That’s why right-wing politicians and right-wing media hate Twitter because of all the construction there for all the sewage where the light can’t be turned off even if it’s tiny. “You can read the Daily Mail or The Sun, there would be no light on it. “But Twitter can’t turn off the light, they’ll always be somewhere to say it’s just disgusting why did you do that, why did you say that and why did you write that?” He concluded: “So what do you do if you want to say rude things without being called rude? “You buy it.” Read more: Elon Musk briefly toppled as world’s richest person after buying Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/radio/presenters/james-obrien/buying-twitter-to-change-the-rules-of-polite-society-was-destined-to-fail/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

