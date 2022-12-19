‘Codal limitations’ prevent General Bajwa from responding to Imran Khan’s claims





PTI chairman Imran Khan and former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa. FileFormer COAS cannot respond to what the PTI chief alleges due to certain coding limitations, sources say. Sources said that when General (retd) Bajwa speaks, he would have no different story to tell than Bashir Memon.Gen (retd) Bajwa is now Imran Khan’s target focus.

ISLAMABAD: Former army chief General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa has a lot to say about Imran Khan, his rise and rise in politics and the way he led his government.

Sources close to General (Retired) Bajwa said that the recently retired ex-army chief could not respond in public to what the PTI President is alleging against him due to certain codal limitations, but it is insisted on the fact that Khan mainly says about Bajwa is wrong.

General (retired) Bajwa is now the favorite target of Imran Khan who not only considers the former army chief as the sole reason for all his failures in government, but also alleges that the general overthrew his government as part of an American conspiracy.

While Imran Khan says it was General (Retired) Bajwa who controlled the NAB and decided on the arrest and release of politicians, the other side insists that Khan during his tenure as Prime Minister was paranoid about his opposition and wanted to see all his main opponents behind bars.

These sources said that when General (Retired) Bajwa speaks, he would have no other story to tell than what former FIA DG Bashir Memon alleged about then Prime Minister Imran. Khan.

Like Bashir Memon, who was allegedly pressured by the then Prime Minister to arrest his opponents, the sources say, the former Prime Minister also asked General (Retired) Bajwa to arrest a number of politicians from opposition at the time.

The sources said that when General (Retired) Bajwa said how he could do it, Khan was referring to General (Retired) Musharraf and his way of dealing with his political opponents during his reign. In this regard, General (retired) Bajwa allegedly told Imran that Musharraf was a dictator. General (retired) Bajwa told Khan to order him in writing what he desired. Khan, however, did not.

These sources allege that the NAB was controlled and managed by the then prime minister through a duo, lawyer Shehzad Akbar and a key spymaster. These sources claimed that when the new ISI DG called then Prime Minister Imran Khan, the latter questioned the top spymaster on the major issue of Pakistan. Khan was told, according to these sources, that it is the economy. But Khan replied No, it’s the opposition.

On one occasion, in the presence of several PTI ministers, sources close to the retired general said, the former army chief allegedly warned Imran Khan against his wish to repair all his opponents as well as many of his own party leaders. These sources, however, confirm that General (retired) Bajwa had advised the former Prime Minister to focus on the economy rather than his opposition.

During his rule, Imran Khan himself was heard complaining about the fear of NAB and its negative impact on the economy and the civil bureaucracy. But his urge to fix the opposition wouldn’t let him reform the NAB.

Gen. (Retired) Bajwa is mostly accused of doggedly pursuing what is commonly referred to as the Imran Khan project.

It is alleged by Khans opponents and many media commentators that the establishment started supporting Imran Khan almost a decade ago.

The PTI sit-in in 2014 was also reportedly part of the Imran Khan Project, which was said to have peaked in 2017 and 2018. The 2018 elections were seen as massively managed and engineered in favor of Imran Khan.

During Imran Khan’s tenure the establishment supported him like never before and as Prime Minister Khan repeatedly admitted this and used to praise General (Retired) Bajwa as the best leader army of all time.

Khan granted General (Ret) Bajwa a three-year extension, had offered another extension in March this year to save his government and even suggested later in October 2022 to let General (Ret) Bajwa continue until the holding of the next general elections and the formation of a new elected government.

Gen (retired) Bajwa, shortly before his retirement, admitted that the establishment had made mistakes in the past. He had revealed that as an institution, the army had decided in February 2021 to become apolitical.

Originally published in The News

