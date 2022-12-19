Google CEO Sundar Pichai Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cheers to Support India’s G20 Presidency

On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Google CEO wrote on Twitter, Thanks for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for all.

“Prime Minister Modi’s digital India vision has helped accelerate the progress we are seeing across India, and I am delighted that India is sharing its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 presidency. in 2023.” he said.

“The pace of technological change in India has been extraordinary, and there are still so many opportunities ahead of us. I’m glad to be able to see it up close, and I’m already looking forward to my next visit.”

Sundar Pichai, who is visiting India, said the pace of technological change in the country is extraordinary, and that Google is supporting small businesses and startups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and job training, and applying AI (artificial intelligence) in sectors such as agriculture. and health care.

“I’m here to see the progress made through our 10-year, $10 billion India Digitalization Fund (IDF), and share new ways. We’re helping to advance India’s digital future at our Google for India event.

Pichai said he was amazed at how people are already using technology to improve their communities.

“One of the local tech founders I met today broke new ground with a radiation-free, non-invasive breast cancer screening tool; another developed a chatbot that helps people manage stress. J I was happy to hear their stories and share their thoughts on how technology can expand opportunity during a conversation at Women Will,” he said.

