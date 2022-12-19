Celebrate the 127th anniversary, this is the message of President Jokowi and SOE Minister Erick Thohir for the BRI







Listen Listen ZONASULTRA.ID, JAKARTA The government is optimistic that PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk. or BRI, at the age of 127 on December 16, 2022, will become an extension in achieving economic equity and increasing people’s well-being. Regarding the 127th anniversary of the BRI, Indonesian President Joko Widodo also expressed his gratitude and hopes. President Jokowi estimated that in 127 years, the BRI has managed to overcome various crises and challenges. However, the president indicated that this was not enough. The BRI must continue to innovate in a safe, prudent and sustainable way in order to be able to respond to ever greater challenges in the future. I wish BRI a happy 127th birthday. “Continue to grow to become the bank of national pride, the engine of the national economy,” the president said in a video hailing the 127th anniversary of the BRI. Minister of State Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, expressed similar appreciation and hopes for UMKM Empowerment Bank, which has existed as a bank owned by the people of Indonesia since 1895. According to Erick, as one of the largest national banks in Indonesia, BRI has played an active role in carrying out various programs aimed at ensuring the welfare of the people. In particular through thousands of networks and agencies spread throughout the country. Erick hopes that the BRI can continue to grow and become more resilient to the challenges and developments of the times for the sake of Indonesia’s economic future. I am optimistic that the BRI can become an extension of government by achieving economic equity and increasing people’s well-being. BRI’s 127th anniversary continues to grow and be strong for the future of the Indonesian nation, Erick emphasized. Erick also underlined that the extraordinary achievements the BIS has recorded at this time are inseparable from the ongoing transformation of the business which continues to be encouraged by the BUMN ministry. In order to be able to take advantage of the post-pandemic growth momentum and seize the various challenges to become growth opportunities for the company. According to him, the transformation of public companies such as the BRI is constantly encouraged. This should be one of the main drivers of Indonesia’s economic growth. Indeed, BUMN’s performance manages a third of Indonesia’s economy in a healthy state. BRI Senior Director Sunarso also expressed his gratitude for the remarks by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and RI BUMN Minister Erick Thohir. This appreciation is a form of precise strategic response that is being implemented with hard and sincere work by all BRILiaN employees so that BRI continues to grow sustainably and be more resilient to future challenges, he said. added. Sunarso also expressed the company’s commitment to continue providing both economic and social value for all Indonesians. BRI is committed to continuing to deliver the best performance so that at the age of 127 and in the future, BRI will continue to grow and become more resilient, Sunarso concluded. (Adv)

