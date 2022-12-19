Donald Trump worries about the imminent publication of tax returns: “illegal”





Former President Donald Trump has slammed the House Ways and Means Committee, which appears set to release its tax returns this week, accusing the group on its official Truth Social account of “unlawfully disclosing confidential information to anyone who will listen.” .

After a years-long search, the committee finally obtained nearly six years of federal tax returns from the former president in November, despite Trump’s efforts to block their release by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The committee will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to make Trump’s tax returns public.

The former president seems quite confident that the committee will, despite his continued opposition and efforts to undermine the authority and legitimacy of the House group.

“The highly partisan screening committee is unlawfully releasing confidential information to anyone who will listen,” Trump wrote Sunday night on Truth Social.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida on Nov. 15, 2022. Trump lashed out at the House Ways and Means Committee, which appears set to release his statements of revenue, accusing the group of “illegally disclosing confidential information to anyone who will listen.” ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images

“Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff talks all over TV about criminal dismissals, just like he was on the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, which turned out to be the scam of the century. How much longer Republicans and American patriots in general, is going to allow this to happen,” he added.

“These are the criminals who spied on my campaign, cheated in the election, lied in court and at the FISA convention. They are SICK!” Trump concluded.

The current Ways and Means Committee is made up of 25 Democrats and 17 Republicans, and chaired by Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts’ 1st congressional district.

If the committee decides to release the former president’s tax returns, the records will reveal just how wealthy and successful he and his business are, information Trump has carefully guarded for years despite mounting controversy.

In another article published Sunday night on Truth Social, Trump claimed that “the so-called experts” who “think they know so much about my very successful private company actually know next to nothing.”

He claims his company has ‘plenty of cash, some of the biggest assets in the world and very little debt’ – but admits that won’t be the picture painted by his tax returns.

“You’ll soon see those numbers, but not all of them, on my tax returns, which show relatively little,” he said. “EVERYONE will be impressed.

Trump is currently facing a civil lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James who accused him, his children and his business of engaging in widespread financial fraud. In a civil case like this, instead of having to prove the suspect’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, a preponderance of the evidence would suffice to hold the former president accountable for the alleged misconduct.

On Wednesday, Trump will face another potentially significant event with the scheduled release of the Jan. 6 Committee report on the Capitol Riot. In addition to releasing transcripts of interviews with witnesses, the committee could decide to support criminal charges against the former president.

