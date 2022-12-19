Swedish court: the man wanted by Turkey cannot be extradited





Sweden's top court on Monday rejected a request to extradite a man wanted by Turkey, saying the Scandinavian country does not criminalize the act he is accused of committing. In a statement, the Swedish Supreme Court said that there are obstacles to extradition because these are so-called political crimes, that is, crimes directed against the state and of a political nature. The Stockholm court said there was a risk of persecution because of his political views if he was returned to Turkey. The court did not name the man who was the subject of Turkey's claim. Swedish news agency TT identified him as Bulent Kenes and said the Turkish government wanted him as part of a 2016 coup attempt. Kenes, 55, who has been granted asylum in Sweden, was the editor of the English-language newspaper Todays Zaman, which was part of a network linked to American Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. It was closed as part of a government crackdown on the group. Turkey blames Gulen for the failed coup and lists its network as a terrorist organization. Turkey has delayed applications from Sweden and Finland to join NATO over what it said was an inadequate response to groups it considers terrorist organizations, including an alleged lack of cooperation in matters of extradition. When Sweden and Finland abandoned their longstanding policies of military non-alignment and asked to join the Western military alliance in May, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country would not approve. He accused the two Nordic countries of turning a blind eye to terrorism. Any decision on NATO enlargement requires the unanimous approval of the members of the alliance. Erdogan nominated Kenes last month during a joint press conference with the Swedish prime minister in Ankara. There is a member of the terrorist organization (Gulen) in Sweden, whose name I will give: Bulent Kenes, Erdogan said. For example, the deportation of this terrorist to Turkey is of great importance to us, and of course we want Sweden to act more sensitively (on the issue). Kenes welcomed Monday's court decision, but insisted he should not be considered a suspect. Of course I am happy. But the decision was expected, Kenes told Swedish broadcaster SVT. I am not completely satisfied because they say that I am suspected of crimes in Turkey. I have not committed any crime. These accusations are completely fabricated by Erdogan's regime. Unfortunately, I expect bad things from Erdogan and his regime. They will continue to try to abuse the justice system, SVT said quoting Kenes. There was no immediate reaction from Turkish officials. Earlier this month, Sweden deported an unnamed man who fled there after being found guilty by a Turkish court of belonging to an armed organization in 2015. Turkish state agency Anadolu reported identified the man as Mahmut Tat, who had been sentenced to more than six years in prison. jail. Suzan Fraser in Ankara contributed to this report.

