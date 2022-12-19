General Bajwa solely responsible for my ousting, says Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Gen Bajwa solely responsible for my ousting, says Imran Khan

Gen Bajwa solely responsible for my ousting: Imran Khan

December 19, 2022 5:47 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bajwa was solely responsible for ousting his government and creating crises economy and politics in the country.

Mr Khan said he wanted an investigation into the US cipher plot as he was unsure of America’s involvement in its overthrow, but the PTI held Bajwa solely responsible. Speaking to international media, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were two independent parties as PML-Q had its distinctive policy towards Bajwa and he [had the right] negotiate with the PML-N.

He said the NAB was controlled by Bajwa who gave everyone an NRO without his (Imran’s) consent. “Parvez Elahi has sent me the written notice calling for the dissolution of the assembly and I will send the notice to the Governor of Punjab on Friday,” he added.

Imran slams PML-N for failing to deal with terrorism and sinking economy

Earlier, Imran Khan, while lashing out at the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government, said he had failed to stabilize the economy and control terrorism and that elections were the only way. to stabilize the economy.

Speaking to Twitter, Mr Khan said: “Apart from destroying the economy, the imported government has failed to control terrorism as it has risen to 50% with incidents of Shaman in Swat, from Lakki Marwat to Bannu. They also failed to deal with the attacks from the Pakistani border. He added that “our soldiers, policemen and residents are losing their lives every day. He added that the government was not interested only in NRO-2, which is why he did not mention the growing risk of terrorism and attacks from Western borders.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/681997-Gen-Bajwa-solely-responsible-for-ousting-me:-Imran-Khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos