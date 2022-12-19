Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, at the State Palace, DKI Jakarta Province, December 19, 2022





President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, we just appointed Admiral TNI Yudo Margono next to me as TNI Commander. And, I ordered the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces to first protect the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia, and second to protect our unity and integrity. Then also maintain, maintain and increase public confidence in the TNI, which is currently at its highest level, this confidence must be maintained constantly with professionalism within the TNI which must continue to improve, yes. I think that’s what I want to convey. Journalist

For a replacement, sir, when will the naval staff be appointed? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, as soon as possible. Stop that.



Journalist

The name of the candidate Sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

The clear candidate is not from Star I, nor from Star II, but from Star III. Later, when it’s done, I think we’ll name it later. Journalist

The direction for the election sir, the direction for the commander regarding the election? Yes sir, instructions sir. President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, guard also, the most important thing is to maintain the neutrality of the TNI so that it does not interfere in practical politics, which is important. And the importance of the synergy between TNI and Polri in maintaining the auspiciousness of our country because it is also important. Political stability, security stability are important in the context of the development of our country, in the context of our economic growth, in an uncertain situation due to global uncertainty. Journalist

Pak Yudo promises a more humane approach in Papua, is there a special order to reduce troops in Papua, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

I guess fine. The humanist approach is good, the reduction of TNI soldiers in Papua is good too, but it must be firm. Because if we are not firm there, the KKB (Armed Criminal Team) always does that, then the problem will not be solved, will it? Journalist

Thank you, Mr President.

