Politics
Google CEO Sundar Pichai meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi and shares India’s support for an open internet
Last update: December 19, 2022, 7:06 p.m. HST
Pichai met Prime Minister Modi on Monday during his visit to the country
Pichai was part of the Google for India event on Monday, where the company showcased a slew of real-world apps based on its AI technology.
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai began this week with a visit to India, where he participated in a fireside chat with Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology then met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence. . He shared this tweet, thanking Prime Minister Modi and spoke about Google’s continued partnership with the Indian government and support for India’s G20 Presidency.
Thanks for a great meeting today PM @Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) December 19, 2022
Google has been extremely cordial with the country’s regime in securing a host of projects that have catapulted India’s digital revolution.
With the majority of smartphone users on Android, Google uses its Google for India event to showcase various apps designed to be used in India and make life easier for people in the country. Pichai also mentioned the company’s focus on an open and advanced connected internet that works for everyone.
Later today, I have the honor to meet His Excellency Prime Minister Modi to discuss how we are supporting small businesses and start-ups, investing in cybersecurity, providing education and skills training, apply AI in sectors like agriculture and health, and other priorities. . Prime Minister Modis Digital India’s vision has helped accelerate the progress seen across India, and I am delighted that India is sharing its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023.
Google’s event on Monday showcased its power in artificial intelligence, giving consumers simple features that solve complex problems.
For example, Google has introduced video search on YouTube, which is an essential search tool for users in India. Google says people can search for a particular topic in the video on the streaming platform which caters to billions of users in the country and also helps thousands of people earn a living.
