From Liz Cheney to Donald Trump: Winners and Losers of the January 6 Hearings | January 6 hearings





The House Jan. 6 committee is set to release its report on the attack on Capitol Hill that shocked both America and the world. After a year of dramatic hearings and explosive testimonies, here are some of the major winners and losers to emerge from his work.

Liz Cheney

Who: Republican congressman from Wyoming, with Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two GOP members on the committee.

Winner or loser: Winner.

Why: As vice president of Bennie Thompson, a Democrat who began his political career in Mississippi under Jim Crow, the Republican from Wyoming and daughter of former vice president and neo-conservative neocon Dick Cheney helped bring a real bipartisan spirit to the work of the committees. Once the committee was in session, Cheney became its star prosecutor. Fiercely focused, she rode losing her own congressional seat to a Trump-backed challenger in August to keep her eyes on the prize: establishing Trump’s guilt for Jan. 6 and preventing him from returning to power.

Jamie Raskin

Who: Democratic congressman from Maryland and professor of constitutional law who came under attack on Congress shortly after losing her son.

Winner or loser: Winner.

Why: To oversimplify (and not overlook the other committee members), if Cheney was the star prosecutor, Raskin was the best defense attorney the constitution, Congress, and even the Capitol building could have, making heartfelt appeals to the spirit of American democracy. while conveying the enormity of the crime in progress. Never far from a reference to Abraham Lincoln or the Founders, Raskin offered perhaps a softer public face than Cheney, but no less determined.

Cassidy Hutchinson

Who: Former aide to Mark Meadows, Trump’s last chief of staff and special assistant to the president.

Winner or loser: Winner.

Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of a car to drive to Capitol Hill, a former aide testifies on video

Why: In recorded and in-person testimony, Hutchinson described Trump’s endorsement of chants by Capitol rioters about the hanging of his Vice President, Mike Pence, and attempts by Republicans in Congress to get Trump to grant graces before leaving office. She added details about the behavior of Trump, Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and other key figures leading up to January 6 and throughout the day. Among the extraordinary scenes described by Hutchinson: Trump rushing behind the wheel of his vehicle when told he could not travel to the Capitol with his supporters; Trump throwing food at the walls of the White House; and Meadows refusing to do anything to rule his boss.

Mike Pence

Who: Trump’s vice president, who rejected the idea that he could block the certification of election results.

Winner or loser: Winner.

Why: The panel appeared to make the political decision to portray Trump’s stubbornly loyal vice president as a hero, for failing to support the plan to overturn Joe Bidens’ victory. Pence asked for advice on whether he could do what was asked of him, but he didn’t and faced real danger on Capitol Hill as the crowd screamed for him to be hanged and the stem is mounted externally. Since the hearings, Pence has continued to shape his likely challenge to Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024, conducting a daunting balancing act: discussing his role in stopping Trump’s assault on democracy while showing of pride in what he says the Trump administration has accomplished before him.

J Michael Luttig

Who: Conservative judge who advised Pence he had no authority to stop certification.

Winner or loser: Winner.

Ex-judge says Pence obeying Trump would have plunged US into constitutional crisis video

Why: Luttig delivered devastating testimony with unquestionable authority and a chilling warning. A stake was driven into the heart of American democracy on January 6, 2021, he said, adding: Nearly two years after that fateful day, Donald Trump and his allies and supporters pose a clear and present danger. This, he said, was due to the fact that to this day the former president and his allies and supporters promise that in the 2024 presidential election, if the former president or his successor is anointed as If the Republican presidential candidate were to lose this election, they would lose trying to cancel this 2024 election the same way they tried to cancel the 2020 election, but succeed in 2024 where they failed in 2020.

John Eastman

Who: A conservative law professor who claimed certification could be stopped.

Winner or Loser: Loser

‘Are you crazy?’: White House lawyer testifies in exchange with Trump lawyer’s video

Why: Eastman has been shown to be the mastermind (if you can call him that) behind Trump’s election subversion, trying to justify what Pence was asked to do: refuse to certify electoral college results in key states and launch the Congressional election. The video showed Eastman refusing to answer questions, a tactic also pursued by the already infamous Roger Stone, an agent entangled with far-right street fighters like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, whose members were found guilty seditious conspiracy or face such charges. . Eastman’s quest for a pardon also landed in the spotlight. Not a good look for a law professor, overall.

mark the meadows

Who: Former congressman and Trump’s fourth and final White House chief of staff.

Winner or loser: Loser.

Why: Meadows cooperated with the committee to some extent. After that time, he was referred to the Justice Department for criminal contempt of Congress but escaped prosecution. But what Meadows yielded to the committee proved extremely embarrassing, especially given the decision of a former committee member, former Republican congressman Denver Riggelman, to publish Meadows’s texts. Not only was Meadows uninterested in stopping Trump, as Hutchinson showed, but he and other Republicans appear to have been neck deep in the plot. With Special Counsel Jack Smith currently investigating Trump’s machinations, the former North Carolina congressman can’t rest easy yet.

Josh Haley

Who: A populist Republican senator from Missouri who could run for the presidential nomination in 2024.

Winner or loser? Losing.

January 6 committee watches Josh Hawley leak video of Capitol riots

Why: If Hawley is running, it’s hard to see his treatment by the Jan. 6 committee as too damaging to his position on the far right of the GOP. But the panel’s decision to show surveillance video of him in effect directing the senator who raised his fists at protesters running through the halls of power when those protesters burst in sparked laughter in the courtroom and the one of the moments of escape for all audiences.

and Donald TrumpWe want to hear from him: January 6 panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump video

Who: Twice-indicted former president, candidate for the Republican nomination in 2024, and politician and businessman in serious legal danger.

Winner or loser: Loser.

Why: In 2016, Trump said Republicans were going to win so much under him that they would be sick of winning. There are signs the party is finally fed up with losing, with the January 6 hearings adding a lot of water to the all-out crush Trump took to the polls in November even though, predictably, he won’t. failed to comply with a subpoena. Trump’s culpability for the attack on the Capitol seems clear and although the committee is leaving the Justice Department, the special counsel and various state authorities will not leave him alone. And yet, even though the January 6 hearings were so bad for Trump that they made Ron DeSantis look like a winner just because he wasn’t mentioned, Trump is still ahead or tied with the governor. of Florida, his only serious rival, in most polls for the GOP nominee. No one will count Trump just yet.

