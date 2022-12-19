imran khan: former pakistani prime minister imran khan says he tried to improve strained relations with india during his tenure





Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday he wanted to improve strained relations with India during his tenure, but the revoking of Kashmir’s special status has become a “stumbling block”.

Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer turned politician, also said then-army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was even more inclined to have better relations with India.

“I wanted to improve relations with India during my three-and-a-half-year tenure, but RSS ideology and revocation of special status (in Jammu and Kashmir) became an obstacle,” the party chairman said. Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). said during his interaction with a group of foreign journalists at his Zaman Park residence here.

Khan said after India revoked Kashmir’s status in 2019, his government did not push for talks. “We wanted India to reverse its decision first and hold peace talks,” he said.

Responding to a question from the Press Trust of India (PTI) on who was leading foreign policy towards India during his tenure, him or General Bajwa, Khan replied: “I was the boss…I was leading the policy However, let me tell you, Gen Bajwa was even more inclined to have better ties with India.”

Khan recently said he had no power while in office because General Bajwa was the man calling the shots.

When reminded that he had expressed his wish before the elections in India for Narendra Modi to win and resolve the Kashmir issue, Khan said: “I still believe that a leader of the right-wing party can resolve a conflict. Modi was from the right wing party, that’s why I wanted him to come back to power and solve the Kashmir problem. The right wing party in a country opposes solving such a problem. Relations between India and Pakistan have often been tense over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, ties between the two countries crumbled after India repealed Article 370 of the Constitution, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories on 5 August 2019.

Khan also launched a scathing criticism of General Bajwa who retired at the end of last month.

“General Bajwa has unleashed a reign of terror over us for the past seven months as our leaders have been brutally tortured (at his request). General Bajwa is also responsible for the economic disaster in the country,” he said. he alleged.

When asked who was responsible for his removal from power – the United States or General Bajwa – Khan said: “General Bajwa was primarily responsible for sending my government home despite our good economic record. He wanted to give NRO (favor) to the thieves – Sharifs and Zardaris – that’s why he conspired against my government The role of the United States should be determined by a figure investigation in this regard by a Judiciary Commission.

Earlier, Khan had accused the United States of conspiring to oust him from power, a charge Washington has denied.

Khan also sounded the alarm over the Afghan conflict.

“Currently, no one at the helm knows how to handle the Afghan situation. Pakistan cannot afford a conflict with Afghanistan. Our Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must go to Afghanistan instead of wandering around the world because it is a very serious matter,” he added. added.

Border attacks have strained relations between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban leaders in recent months. Pakistan and Afghanistan share an unstable 2,600 km border.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani embassy in Kabul came under fire in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Pakistani officials at the time called the incident an attack on its envoy there. Islamabad has also said Afghan leaders are harboring militants who are carrying out deadly attacks on its soil.

