‘Inspiring to see rapid technological change under your leadership’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi | New Companies
New Delhi: Google CEO Sundar Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. He said that India would have a large export economy and the country had seen incredible technological advancements. Pichai hailed the Digital India government’s initiative, saying it has helped accelerate the progress seen across the country. Thanks for a wonderful meeting today PM @narendramodi, Google CEO tweeted. It is encouraging to see how fast technology is advancing under your leadership.
We look forward to advancing an accessible and open Internet for all while supporting India’s G20 Presidency and our strong collaboration. “The development we are seeing across India has progressed thanks to Prime Minister Modi’s Digital India agenda, and I am delighted that India is sharing its experience with the world as it takes over the G20 Presidency in 2023,” did he declare. (Also read: “Reality in India is Corruption, Dirty Roads”, Infosys Founder Narayan Murthy’s BIG REMARKS on the Country’s Situation: Urge Students to Build a “New Reality”)
“There are still a ton of opportunities, and India has seen an incredible technical transformation. I’m glad I got to see it up close, and I can’t wait for my next trip.” (Also Read: Post Office Scheme: Earn Rs 16 lakh just by investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)
Thanks for a great meeting today PM @Narendra Modi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India’s G20 Presidency to advance an open and connected internet that works for all. pic.twitter.com/eEOHvGwbqO
Sundar Pichai December 19, 2022
The pace of technological advancement in India, according to Sundar Pichai, who is in the country, has been extraordinary. Google, he added, supports startups and small businesses, invests in cybersecurity, provides education and job training, and uses artificial intelligence (AI) in areas such as agriculture and health.
“I’m here to review the evolution of our 10-year $10 billion Indian Digitization Fund (IDF) and to propose new approaches. Our Google for India event is advancing India’s digital future.
Pichai expressed amazement at how individuals are already using technology to improve their communities.
“One of the local tech entrepreneurs I met today pioneered the field by providing radiation-free, non-invasive technology for breast cancer screening; another created a chatbot that helps manage stress. During a discussion at Women Will, I had the pleasure of hearing their stories and giving my thoughts on how technology can increase opportunity.
