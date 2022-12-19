Opposition persists with demand for debate on border issue with China, backs down when banned

The opposition has stepped up the attack on the government over China’s incursions, with members staging a walkout on December 19, 2022 after a debate was dismissed by the Rajya Sabha speaker. Later in the day, while taking part in a debate on the additional demands for grants, Congress leader P. Chidambaram asked if the border situation was discussed when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Chinese President. Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia in November. 15.

I saw a video clip of the Prime Minister meeting the Chinese President in Bali and they were shaking hands. Our PM has spoken. In this short clip, I didn’t see Xi say anything. I just want to know if, without going into details, we talked about the border situation. Just tell me yes or no. You are asking 500 crores for the border and I have the right to ask this question. Why is there such a reluctance to say whether the Prime Minister discussed it or not? said Mr. Chidambaram.

He said the government was asking 500 crores for defense investments for strategic roads. Without a murmur, the government will be granted this amount. But I want answers to a few questions, these are strategic border roads in the northeast. Now we know who the threat is on the northeast, north and east border. Has China conceded anything on Hot Springs? Did the Chinese agree to discuss the sticking points at Doklam Junction and Depsang. Are you creating more buffer zones? What does a buffer zone mean? According to our information, this means that it will be a no patrol zone. Does that mean we no longer patrol where we used to patrol? asked the former finance and interior minister.

We know that they built roads, bridges, settlements, helipads and means of communication. What is China building? said Mr. Chidambaram.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar dismissed the nine notices under Rule 267, saying they had not been drawn up in accordance with the rules. He said the House business disruptions did not send the right signals and that he had asked some members to see him in his room during the disruptions in recent weeks.

Opposition leader and Congress speaker Mallikarjun Kharge said the president has full power and can authorize a discussion.

Without disclosing either the content or the names of the members who had moved the reviews, Mr. Dhankar said he could not pay attention to any review that was deficient or fails miserably at the minimum requirement of following the rules.

I painfully report to you that the loss of more than 100 minutes of disturbance on December 13, 15 and 16 did not send a good signal, he said, adding that in addition to causing a loss of millions of rupees at the Treasury, time meant discussions on public issues issues had also been wasted.

Kharge said China had encroached on Indian lands and was building bridges, and the issue was of national importance and should therefore be discussed.

House Leader and Union Minister Piyush Goyal hit back at Mr Kharge, saying Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh had pointed to past instances last week where sensitive issues were not discussed. He then said that in 2012, the then UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government informed the House that China was in illegal possession of 38,000 km2. of Indian land.

Opposition parties protested and, after a brief period of chanting, staged a walkout.