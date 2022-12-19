Imran Khan slams government for increase in terror incidents





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf President and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that terrorism had risen by 50% in the country and the “imported” government had failed to deal with it.

The former Prime Minister in a series of tweets said that the “imported” government failed to deal with terrorism, in addition, brought down the economy.

Besides running our economy on the ground, this imported government has failed to deal with the 50% increase in terrorism in Pak with incidents from Chaman in Swat to Lakki Marwat in Bannu; They also failed to deal with attacks launched from the Pakistani-Afghan international border by

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2022

Imran Khan said there has been a 50% increase in terror attacks from Chaman to Swat, Lakki Marwat to Bannu, while attacks are also being reported across the Afghan border to Pakistani borders.

The PTI president claimed that the current leadership is only interested in NRO-2.

of a cabal of crooks. All they care about is their NRO2 and its preservation. Therefore, despite the collapse of the economy, they are petrified of holding elections, which is the only way to stabilize the economy through political stabilization.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 19, 2022

Commenting on the elections, the former prime minister alleged that the government is afraid to hold elections, but it is the only way to stabilize the economy.

