Trump’s criminal referral is coming, but it’s the Jan. 6 evidence that matters





As sure as the sun rises in the east, Monday afternoon the House Jan. 6 committee will refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution today. The open questions are: on what charges and who else will be referred?

The prosecutors and the committee, even as parts of different branches of government, share the mission of strengthening the rule of law. Prosecutors do this by charging and convicting those who violate criminal laws. The committee’s primary task has been to gather and present evidence that educates the American people about Trump’s role as a central player in the plot to end our democracy.

It succeeded.

Even as Republicans hammered home inflation and crime issues midterm in November, post-election polls showed 44% of voters ranked democracy as their No. 1 concern.

The committee gets the lion’s share of the credit for that; his televised hearings captured national attention this summer and changed the narrative of Trump’s involvement and culpability. Trump’s multipronged efforts to stay in power illegally will surely be the focus of Monday’s hearing.

At the Justice Department, newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith will care more about the committee’s evidence, which is expected to be released Wednesday, along with its report, than the referrals themselves.

Smith will be particularly interested in any new evidence the committee may present or include in its report. Since its last hearing, the committee has interviewed new witnesses, including some of the Secret Service agents about whom former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson so dramatically testified in June.

A new witness whose testimony could be very useful to prosecutors is Robin Vos, Speaker of the Wisconsin Republican Assembly. More than a year after the 2020 election, Trump repeatedly phoned Vos, asking him to retroactively reverse Biden’s 20,000-vote victory in Wisconsin.

To prove criminal intent, prosecutors can often present evidence of similar, even subsequent, acts intended to achieve the same unlawful purpose for which a person is being tried. Trump’s attempts to overturn Wisconsin’s election had the same purpose as his infamous January 2, 2021 appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, seeking to interfere with that state’s election results.

Just last week, as a new man on the job, Smith subpoenaed Raffensperger to testify before a grand jury. Trump’s phone call to Georgia could easily be at the heart of federal charges against him for conspiring to defraud the United States in its duty to conduct honest elections. According to a Politico report on Friday, this is one of the charges the committee will recommend for potential indictment.

Trump’s infamous phone call to Brad Raffensperger could easily become the focus of federal charges, most likely of conspiracy to defraud the United States into holding a fair election.

As difficult as it is not to focus on the criminal referrals that make headlines, what will matter much more to prosecutors is the committee’s mountains of evidence. Smith needs to see the transcripts of the committee’s depositions, not only for any evidence against Trump that DOJ prosecutors have yet to gather, but also to weigh the credibility and usefulness of witnesses who might be called at trial.

Reviewing witnesses’ prior sworn statements helps prosecutors assess their vulnerability during cross-examination. If they’ve changed their story, for example, jurors may disregard their testimony, whatever they might say who indicts a target.

When it comes to Trump allies, particularly Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani, Trump attorney John Eastman and former DOJ attorney Jeffrey Clark, any referral to prosecution will be less important to prosecutors than the evidence the committee has gathered against them, and what testimony they could offer against Trump if they were to cooperate.

Giuliani, for example, reportedly ran the “false voters” program in seven states. The goal was to create alternative lists of Trump voters and then fabricate so-called “disputes” over legitimate voters. Trump and his allies hoped that might provide a basis for Vice President Mike Pence not to certify Biden’s election.

Pence refused to play along, but the attempted crime remains.

It was only recently that Smith subpoenaed evidence from officials in all seven states who were allegedly involved. The committee, with its considerable lead, is sure to have documents and testimony that Smith has not yet obtained.

The fake voter conspiracy is important to prosecutors. Not only was this central to Trump’s “quiet coup” attempt to nullify the election, he deployed fraudulent certification documents that claimed to have official seals. False documents are a clear sign of corruption, likely to lead juries to convict.

Another important question for the DOJ in deciding who and how to indict will be how best to judge their targets separately or all together in a conspiracy. In March, federal judge David Carter found it “more likely than not that President Trump and Dr. Eastman dishonestly conspired to obstruct the joint session of Congress” on January 6, based on evidence that the House committee had submitted under seal. Smith will have it soon.

Anyone who has been paying attention to this slowly unfolding legal drama can’t help but anticipate who the committee is appointing for a criminal investigation. How much that means for the DOJ is an entirely different question. Indictments depend on the evidence, and prosecutors are expected to receive tons of it from the committee later this week.

