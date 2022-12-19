Reviews | Erdogan’s latest move against Turkish opposition is fraught with risk





Comment this story Comment Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan knows a thing or two about winning an election, for example, that the best way to secure a victory is to win before the election date. On December 14, a Turkish court sentenced Erdogan’s most formidable opponent, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, to two years and seven months in prison. The court (part of a judicial system largely controlled by the president) also subjected Imamoglu to a political ban. The younger, more energetic mayor clearly poses a real threat to Erdogan, whose popularity is waning as the country prepares for the 2023 elections. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) president is showing a significant drop in support in the polls, and the Turkish economy faces hyperinflation that can only be managed by cash flow from friendly powers such as Russia or the Arab Gulf states. Erdogan has always been a zero-sum politician, ready to use almost any means to neutralize his rivals. Still, his bid to knock Imamoglu out of the race carries unprecedented risks and could easily backfire if the opposition plays their cards smart. The race in Turkey is by no means over. The Imamoglu decision does not take effect until it is approved by an appeals court. The opposition camp of the six parties that have created a united bloc would be well advised to respond to the presidents’ decision by siding with the mayor or even considering nominating Imamoglu as its candidate. Technically, of course, the court ruling was the product of Turkey’s supposedly independent judiciary, though no one doubts it came from above. The case itself is Kafkaesque even by Turkish standards. Imamoglu is charged with insulting justice when he He described the authorities strongly suspect the maneuvers after the 2019 local elections of an act of stupidity. If a higher court were to decide to uphold the ban on Imamoglu in the coming months, the public would likely react angrily. The opposition’s bet would pay off. Turkish voters have traditionally punished attempts to interfere openly in elections. That could turn the Dec. 14 decision into a blessing in disguise for the opposition if it shows a willingness to take bold action. Of course, Erdogan has other tricks up his sleeve, and banning Imamoglu is just one of a series of steps aimed at shaping the political playing field ahead of the election. After 20 years in power, and having made many enemies, Erdogan has a lot to lose. Eliminating your main rival is just the start. Turkeys have recently adopted disinformation billwhich critics say has the potential to restrict free speech and the flow of information about social media, is another risky move. Erdogan is also playing a deft role in geopolitics in a way he hopes will secure his grip on power in Turkey. He has profited economically and geopolitically from the war in Ukraine by keeping Turkey almost neutral between the West and Russia, in what he calls a balanced policy. Turkey sells drones to Ukraine and helped to conclude the agreement on Ukrainian grain exports. But he tripled his business with Russia, and capital inflows from unknown sources in the coffers of the Central Bank of about 28 billion dollars averted an expected balance of payments crisis. This, in turn, has allowed the government to provide further aid to the public. Turkey’s president also hopes he can persuade Vladimir Putin to greenlight another Turkish incursion into Syria just before the next election in the hope that it would demoralize or alienate Kurdish voters from the opposition camp by creating a hyper- nationalized. Putin may well be open to this. Yet even though Erdogan remains a master tactician, there are signs that he has lost touch with the peoples. He gives his main rival the opportunity to follow his own path to political power. In 1998, when he was mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan clashed with the government, which removed him from power and served four months in prison. Turkish voters never forgave this attack on their will and brought him back as the winner of the general election in 2002. He now gives Imamoglu the opportunity to follow a similar trajectory. Last week’s decision smacks of anxiety and could become a fatal error in judgment for the Turkish government if the opposition manages to make the right choices. Whether Erdogan wins or loses in 2023 probably depends on how daring his rivals are. The majority of Turks clearly want change. This election is for Erdogan to win and the opposition to lose. Views on the Middle East See 3 more stories

