Prime Minister Modi offers condolences over death of 1971 Indo-Pakistani war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore





Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on Monday on the death of BSF veteran and 1971 Indo-Pakistani war hero Bhairon Singh Rathore who died aged 81 in AIIMS, Jodhpur. Taking to Twitter, PM wrote, “Naik (Retired) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial time in our nation’s history. Saddened by his passing, my thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness, Om Shanti. Border Security Force (BSF) veteran and hero of the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Rathore breathed his last at AIIMS, Jodhpur. Bhairon Singh was awarded the Sena Medal in 1972 for his heroic action. At the Longewala post on the Jaisalmer border, he fought against the Pakistani army and the Punjab regiment. A BSF spokesman said the body of Bhairon Singh Rathore is being taken to a strength training center in Jodhpur where a wreath laying ceremony will take place after which cremation will take place in his village of Solankiya Tala located about 100 km from Jodhpur with full military honours. . From actors to politicians, everyone mourns the death of the brave hero. Taking to Twitter, actor Suniel Shetty described his bravery at the post of Longewala of Rajasthan in the film ‘Border’. On his death, BSF tweeted: “DG BSF & all ranks send condolences on the passing of Naik (Retired) Bhairon Singh, Sena Medal, the hero of the Battle of #Longewala in the 1971 war. BSF salutes his fearless bravery, courage and devotion to duty. Prahari Parivar is with his family in these difficult times.” Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also tweeted, “Rest in power Naik Bhairon Singh Ji. Heartfelt condolences to the family.” Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Bhairon Singh Rathore, he tweeted, “Before meeting Bhairon Singh Rathore ji in Jaisalmer last year, the flame of love and patriotism in his heart for the motherland was truly unique. His heroic saga will continue to inspire generations to come. May God give strength to his family members to bear this pain. Om Shanti Shanti. Assigned to the 14th Battalion BSF during the war, Bhairon Singh Rathore retired as a Naik in 1987. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/pm-modi-condoles-death-of-1971-india-pak-war-hero-bhairon-singh-rathore-122121901113_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos