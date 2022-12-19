Fact check: No, Elon Musk never tweeted that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had the most fake Twitter followers





By Jyoti Dwivedi: Did Elon Musk say former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has the maximum number of fake Twitter followers? Well, some people on the social media site certainly seem to think so. A screenshot of a tweet allegedly made by Twitter CEO Musk has been widely shared online.

It reads, I confirm that Pakistani veteran cricketer Imran Khan has the highest number of fake followers on Twitter. The screenshot also contained a capture from a Twitter analytics tool that showed over 60% of Khans’ followers were fake.

People shared the screenshot with captions like, Over 60% of #PTI leader #ImranKhan’s followers were fake and they were removed from his account by #Twitter after #ElonMusk crackdown on fake accounts on the bots.

AFWA found that Elon Musk tweeted no such thing.

AFWA PROBE

The date of the tweet in the viral screenshot appeared to be December 13. So we did a thorough analysis of Musks’ Twitter timeline, but found no tweets about Khan or analysis of his followers on the site.

We also checked the archived version of Musks’ Twitter account in case he deleted the tweet. We couldn’t find anything there either. Using advanced Twitter search, we found that Musk never mentioned Imran Khan or Pakistan in any of his tweets.

Moreover, if Musk had made such a comment, it would certainly have been covered by the mainstream media. We couldn’t find any reports on this.

After looking at various Twitter follower analysis tools, we discovered that the photo in the viral tweet came from Sparktoro, an audience research tool. We used this tool to analyze Khan’s Twitter followers and it showed that 62.1% of his Twitter followers were believed to be fake bots, spam accounts, inactive users, propaganda or others non-engaged/non-actual users. This number was close to that of the viral screenshot. However, there is more than meets the eye.

Another Follower Audit tool showed that Khan had only 2.7% fake followers. What causes this disparity?

It is important to note that each Twitter analytics tool has its own definition of fake accounts. They use a plethora of factors to decide whether an account is fake or not. For example, accounts that have been inactive for a certain period of time, or accounts with a suspicious number of followers may be part of the calculation. However, this does not necessarily mean that all of these Twitter accounts are fake.

Additionally, Sparktoro audits a sample of 2,000 random subscribers for a given account and runs diagnostics on them. This sample size is often too small to provide meaningful insight into the actual number of fake subscribers one may have.

It’s worth noting that a few months ago, several news outlets reported that around 70% of Musks’ Twitter followers were fake, based on audits conducted using Sparktoro.

So, to sum it up, Musk didn’t tweet about Khan or his Twitter followers. Viral screenshot is doctored.

(With contributions by Ashish Kumar)

