China’s overreliance on Gulf oil is a vulnerability for everyone

In Africa, Chinese investments in Libya, Sudan, South Sudan and Angola have all suffered significant setbacks. In large part, this led to a decline in China’s overall crude oil imports from the African continent. As a proportion of China’s global oil imports, Africa Provisions declined from a peak of 31% in 2010 to around 15% in 2020 (based on authors’ calculation of available data here).

Similarly, in Venezuela, Iran and Russia, Chinese oil companies have had to navigate international punishments after devoting considerable time and resources to establishing collaborations. Western countries are not safer, because the China National Offshore Oil Corporation would now be revision its investments in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom for fear that its assets would be threatened if relations with the West deteriorated further.

To complicate matters, China is not a fan of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production caps. It is an oil importer with a manufacturing-dependent export economy and an oil-hungry transportation sector. Although China does not say so publicly, Beijing’s interests are in fact aligned with those of Washington, London and Brussels to get Saudi leaders to ease OPEC’s production policy. However, Chinese Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping is unlikely to be more successful in convincing Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman than Western leaders. Ultimately, there is tremendous pressure on Xi to make this relationship work.

Success for Xi?

In light of all this, Xi’s recent visit to the Kingdom appears to have been a success from China’s perspective. Moreover, the Chinese leader sworn to buy more Gulf oil and, given China’s oil problems in other regions, there is good reason to believe that Gulf oil will only increase in importance in China’s import basket. China.

However, the Gulf states are no panacea for Chinese policymakers. First, the region has its own instabilities. But more importantly, Beijing still has to safely transport oil from the Gulf to China’s east coast. In recent years, China has tried to build more pipelines to Russia and Central Asia and, in the medium to long term, these pipelines could help reduce Beijing’s reliance on vulnerable tankers crossing the sea lanes. But for now, China still has a much bigger headache than other countries that depend on the Middle East for their oil.

As tankers bound for China cross the Indian Ocean, through the Strait of Malacca and up the South China Sea, outbreaks with India, Southeast Asian states, the United States and Australia are becoming a real concern for a country that imports approximately 72% of its crude oil requirements come from abroad.

Fears of vulnerability can fuel an overreaction

Indeed, if Xi and his Politburo colleagues have short-term plans on Taiwan, then Beijing might be very concerned about the kinds of sanctions or blockades that might be imposed on tankers bound for China.

Seemingly aware of its vulnerabilities, China took advantage of weak Russian prices to increase its commercial and strategic stocks of crude oil in recent months. We must also anticipate China’s understandable desire to protect its longer-term energy security interests.

Beijing’s calculation could be that it has no choice but to increase its security presence in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. Its challenge will be to do so without stoking pre-existing tensions or raising pre-existing fears over China’s putative plans for a network of overseas military bases.

And contrary to the conventional view that Chinese security actors are adamant about the impending construction of new bases, there are still some in Beijing who question the viability of such projects. Not to mention the most important consideration of the agency of potential host nations, which may be reluctant to host a Chinese base or bargain hard in exchange for accepting a Chinese naval facility or logistics hub.

There are no easy solutions for Chinese policymakers, but there are also no easy answers for regional powers that monitor China’s energy security demands, producing a Beijing overly dependent on oil from China. the Gulf State. A nervous Beijing may respond to any perceived threat to tankers bound for China with hostile escalation.

In short, a vulnerability for China can become a vulnerability for everyone.