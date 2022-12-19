Donald Trump’s surreal line of NFT portraits sold out in a day and is now trading for up to $44,000





Former President Donald Trump sold a lot of brand name products in his time. Trump ties. Trump steaks. There was even a short-lived Trump Shuttle airline. And now Trump NFTs excuse me, Trump Digital Trading Cards.

The collection of 45,000 non-fungible tokens depicting Trump in absurdly heroic poses, each priced at $99, sold out within a day after last week’s “major announcement” of the drop. Political commentators were expecting news regarding Trump’s third presidential campaign. Instead, we got JPGs. Thousands and thousands of them.

You can buy Trump the Astronaut, Trump the Fighter Pilot, Trump the Wild West Sheriff, and Trump the Nascar Racer. The common man options include Trump the welder and Trump the hunter.

There was also Trump standing in front of Mount Rushmore, his face added to the monument, renamed Mount Trumpmore, or the Hollywood sign, which now reads Trumpworld.

In a rare nod to realism, there’s Trump the golfer. (Some maps also serve as advertisements for Trump golf courses, with the backdrop of his greens in Dubai, West Palm Beach and the Bronx.)

“Unlike the fan art you may see elsewhere, these are the first authorized Trump digital trading cards ever created,” reads the project’s FAQ. (The drop also coincides with a coin toss to win a one-on-one meeting with Trump.)

“Essentially, they’re personal digital collectibles or ‘trading cards’ that you can collect, accumulate, trade, etc.,” he explained. “Think of them as traditional baseball or basketball cards, but stored digitally so you never have to worry about physical damage.”

Perhaps the most absurd image is of Trump shooting lasers from his eyes as he rips off his Superman-style suit to reveal skintight spandex emblazoned with a “T” logo. (The former reality TV star probably didn’t realize the look also invites comparisons to Homelander, the murderous and selfish superhero antagonist from Amazon Prime’s hit series The Boys.)

To create the artwork for the series, Trump and his team tapped Clark Mitchell, an artist perhaps best known for his work in the Star Wars universe, creating official artwork for crossover advertisements with companies like Pepsi and Hasbro.

Mitchell has also become a favorite for celebrity NFT projects, having created artwork for artists like tarnished baseball star Pete Rose and aging action movie hero Sylvester Stallone.

In particular, the 2,515 NFTs of Trump revealing his superhero costume closely match a design Mitchell did for R&B singer Ginuwine in the classic Superman pose. Since Trump’s fall, Mitchell has deleted Instagram and Twitter posts of similar work.

The artist did not respond to inquiries from Artnet News.

As has become the norm with large NFT collections, there is a standard model with attributes of varying rarity, including 179 unique ones, which represent 0.4% of the images. These include “Trump Force One” flying above a figure of Trump with outstretched, comically oversized hands. (The former president has been particularly sensitive to the suggestions he makes are tiny.)

Of the full set of NFTs, 44,000 were available for purchase, presumably meaning Trump kept 1,000 for himself. That leaves $4.35 million pumped directly into Trump’s coffers (or at least those of the LLC licensing his name) plus a 10% resale royalty for any secondary market sales.

“It’s another corny scam, him trying to monetize his hardcore supporters,” CNN senior political analyst John Avlon said on CNN This Morning. “It shows how fundamentally unserious he is taking this presidential race.”

Buyers included 115 collectors who bought 45 NFTs each, guaranteeing themselves a spot at a Mar-a-Lago dinner with Trump, according to Dune Analytics. 17 more people bought 100 NFTs, the maximum number allowed.

The collection’s current floor price hovers around $310, more than three times the original cost. At least one card in the series has been listed for a resale price of one hundred trillion ETH, a number so large in dollars (119,605,000,000,000,000) that I’m not sure there’s a word for it that.

The card that has traded for the most money since the initial offering is one of the only ones, an “autographed” picture of Trump in a tuxedo. It went for a surprisingly hefty 37 ETH ($43,644.46).

Trump’s NFT decline comes amid what has been dubbed the crypto winter. And although his collection appears to have held up better than his wife Melania Trump’s Head of State collection, which she was forced to buy herself due to lack of interest, Trump digital trading cards n haven’t exactly set the world on fire.

A Twitter user pointed out that the collection failed to crack the top 10 on OpenSea, being overtaken by something called “The Legend of Cockpunch”.

Among those who chose not to buy is artist Andres Serrano, who spent several years acquiring obscure merchandise from Trump for an art installation documenting the real estate mogul’s many bizarre business ventures.

“I stopped buying stuff for my Trump exhibit years ago,” Serrano told Artnet News. “True to form, Trump doesn’t miss a beat or a scramble!”

More trending stories:

The art world is actually not very creative about what it values. What would it take to change that?

This Is My Damaged Rembrandt: New Book Claims Declassified Portrait Of Dutch Master Is The Real Deal

Introducing the 2022 Burns Halperin Report

Possibly the oldest pair of Levis jeans, salvaged from an 1857 shipwreck, just sold at auction for $114,000

Mr Brainwash, made famous in the Banksy documentary, opens his own art museum where guests enter through the gift shop

Click here to see our latest Artnet auctions, live now

Follow Artnet News on Facebook: Want to stay one step ahead of the art world? Subscribe to our newsletter to receive breaking news, revealing interviews and incisive reviews that move the conversation forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.artnet.com/market/trump-nft-trading-cards-sell-out-2231544 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos