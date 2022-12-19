National Defense Day, Regional Secretary Sonny Warokka conveys a message from President Joko Widodo





Boltim Regional Secretary Sonny Warokka while leading the commemoration ceremony for the country’s 74th Defense Core and reading remarks by Indonesian President Jokowi. Boltim, BeritaManado.com– The East Bolaang Mongondow (Boltim) Regency Government is holding the 74th National Defense Day Ceremony in 2022, paired with Korpri apples. The ceremony was presided over by Boltim (Sekda) Regional Secretary, Dr. Ir Jeffry Sonny Warokka, PhD, held in the courtyard of the District Manager’s Office, Monday (12/19/2022). On this occasion, representing the Regent of Boltim, Sam Sachrul MamontoRegional Secretary Sonny read the President’s remarks Joko Widodowhere he gave thanks to the presence of Almighty God so that on December 19, 2022, he could commemorate the 74th National Defense Day. “This commemoration confirms our intention that the country’s defense effort be a joint effort of all components of the nation,” said Regional Secretary Sonny Warokka. The regional secretary also added that all citizens must have the spirit, conscience and capacity to defend the country, as well as deterrence and resilience in the face of increasingly fast-changing and complex situations in all areas. . Therefore, he hopes that he should continue to develop superior, productive, innovative and competitive human resources, while having a conscience to defend the country. “Defending the country is the behavior and actions of citizens both individually and collectively in maintaining the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the nation and the state. Defending the country is also an honor for every citizen who is accomplished with full conscience, responsibility and willingness to sacrifice for the nation and the state,” the regional secretary said. The regional secretary also explained that the fundamental value of the defense of the country is love of the fatherland, consciousness of the nation and the state and loyalty to Pancasila as the state ideology. Therefore, he called on all components of the nation to jointly assume their duties and responsibilities according to their respective roles and professions. “Today is an impetus for all of us to further increase awareness, enthusiasm and obligation to uphold the sovereignty of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. Happy 74th National Defense Day,” he concluded. (Andry Mohammed) Recent news Campaigning for Save Danau Tondano, Smanto Alumni 170 organizes a golf tournament in Jakarta

