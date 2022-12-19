Did PM Modi and Xi discuss Bali border situation, asks Chidambaram in RS





Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram asked the Rajya Sabha government on Monday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had discussed the border situation when they met at the G20 summit in Bali, sparking objections and disturbances from the Treasury Banks.

The Congressman made the remarks after initiating discussion on the Appropriation Bill (No.5), 2022 and Appropriation Bill (No.4), 2022 introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Citing an additional Rs 500 crore sought for border roads in an additional request for grants, Chidambaram said he had the right to raise the conditions at the border but made it clear that he did not want any sensitive information. These are strategic and border roads in the northeast, he said. We know who the threat is on the northern and eastern border. Has China conceded anything on Hot Springs? Have the Chinese agreed to discuss the sticking points in Doklam Junction and the Depsang Plains?

You create more buffer zones. What does a buffer zone mean? According to our information, this will be a no patrol zone. Does this mean we are no longer patrolling where we used to, Chidambaram asked, prompting disruption from BJP MPs. Subscriber Stories Prime Prime Prime Prime The Congress leader asked the government about the Chinese-built infrastructure on the other side and said he did not want to know the corresponding infrastructure on the Indian side because it might be a defense secret. When Chidambaram started talking about a video of Modi and Xi meeting in Bali, BJP GVL member Narasimha Rao objected and said the topic was not related to the discussion on the bill. . After being asked to take note of the rule in question by President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Chidambaram continued that according to a video of the meeting, Modi and Xi shook hands and it was Modi who spoke. I just want to know, without going into details, was the border situation mentioned? Fair, yes or no, Chidambaram said, leading to another round of Treasury Bank disruptions. Chidambarams’ statements came after the opposition staged a strike earlier in the day demanding a discussion on the recent clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, discussing the government’s request for an additional Rs 3.25 lakh crore for this financial year, Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP noted that Rs 1.09 crore of that amount was earmarked for fertilizer subsidy only. He called on states not to adopt the old pension scheme and said they would impose the burden on the next generation. Trinamool Congressman Derek OBrien alleged the Center was carrying out an economic blockade of the states. Mentioning that this was his first speech, Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party said that the grant application was actually a grant application. He said when the AAP government in Delhi announced subsidies, he was accused of giving gifts. Our revadi [freebie] is revadi, but their [Centre’s] revadi is a subsidy, he said. Biju Janata Dal MP Prashanta Nanda called on the Union government to stop sending funds directly to the implementing agencies as this leads to parking funds and instead channeling them through the Consolidated Fund of the state. YSRCP member V Vijaisai Reddy denounced Chidambaram during his tenure as finance minister and said the financial problems faced by Andhra Pradesh today are a result of government bifurcation of the state UPA of the time. He also said that the NDA government failed to act in time on the issue of adequate funds for fuel, fertilizer and MGNREGA at budget time in February. Discussion of the bill is expected to resume on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/did-pm-modi-xi-jinping-china-border-situation-bali-chidambaram-8333310/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos