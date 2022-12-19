Elon Musk spotted with pro-Putin Russian TV presenter at World Cup





Elon Musk was pictured at the World Cup final with a sanctioned Russian TV presenter.

Nailya Asker-Zade has been sanctioned by the UK and Canada during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Musk was also seen on Sunday with Jared Kushner and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.



download app

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk was spotted at the World Cup final in Qatar on Sunday with a sanctioned, pro-Russian TV presenter. Nailya Asker-Zade, who has been sanctioned by several Western governments, posted a selfie of her and Musk on Telegram just after Argentina beat France on penalties at Lusail City Stadium. “Argentina beat France on penalties in the World Cup final. I agree with Elon Musk’s assessment of the match: ‘A duel in the desert. A better game couldn’t have been wished for.” I saw how he shared his emotions about what is happening on the pitch on his Twitter,” she said. wrote. “I also have a lot of strong emotions which I will tell you about soon.” His comments were an apparent reference to a previous tweet from Musk, where he posted a video of the moment Argentina claimed victory. A tiktok videos which was posted on Sunday also showed the moment Musk poses for the photo with Asker-Zade. Asker-Zade is a 35-year-old presenter at the All-Russian State Broadcasting and Television Corporation (VGTRK), who has been sanctioned by both the UK and Canada following the ongoing war in Ukraine. According to the British government, Asker-Zade is suspected of being in a relationship with Russian banking oligarch Andrei Kostin, who chairs the sanctioned VTB Bank. “As such, it is associated with two entities (VGTRK and Kostin), which are or have been involved in obtaining a benefit from or support of the Russian government by carrying out activities as an entity affiliated with the government. Russian,” said the UK said in his reasoning for sanctions. In addition to Asker-Zade, Musk was also pictured during Sunday’s game with Jared Kushnerthe son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Jared Kushner and Elon Musk attend the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) chats with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk (R) at Lusail Stadium.

Photo by Mustafa Kamac/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images



Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, has had a rocky start to his tenure at the social media powerhouse. He suddenly announced changes to the social media company’s rules, unbanned right-wing influencers and conspiracy theorists, and suspended several high-profile critical journalists from the site. On Sunday night, Musk tweeted out a yes-or-no poll asking users if he should step down from Twitter’s helm. When polls closed on Monday morning, 57.5% of voters told him to resign. Translations by Oleksandr Vynogradov

