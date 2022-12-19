President Jokowi calls on Nataru movement to reach 44 million people





JAKARTA, BALIPOST.com – The momentum leading up to and celebrating Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 will see up to 44 million people move. Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said so during a closed meeting on preparations for Christmas 2022 and New Year 2023 at the Presidential Office, Jakarta on Monday (12/19). Quoted by the Antara news agency, President Jokowi asked all ministries and non-ministerial institutions to prepare various policies and infrastructures so that the atmosphere of Christmas and New Year 2023 can be held safely and comfortably. “I just want to give a warning. Be careful with the Transportation Policy Agency investigation, there is a potential movement of 44 million people over Christmas and New Years,” he said. Jokowi has asked all stakeholders to anticipate issues and disruptions that could potentially arise during the rush of Christmas and New Year 2023,” President Jokowi said. The Indonesian National Police (Polri) previously said it will hold Operation Lilin 2022 from December 22, 2022 to January 2, 2023. The National Police said there are 52,636 locations targeted to secure Operation Lilin 2022, including 711 terminals, 653 ports, 206 airports, 256 station fires, 3,693 markets and shopping malls, 3,709 tourist attractions, 41,702 churches and 1,706 New Year celebration points. As many as 102,000 Polri staff will be on standby with the help of staff from the TNI, Ministry of Health, Transport Department, Jasa Marga, as well as relevant ministries and non-ministerial government agencies (K /L). In addition, the national police has also created 1,868 security posts (pospam), 776 service posts (posyan) and 70 integrated posts. (km/balipost)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.balipost.com/news/2022/12/19/311796/Presiden-Jokowi-Sebut-Pergerakan-Nataru…html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos