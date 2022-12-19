Russian invasion marks 10 months on Christmas EveExBulletin

Politics
Russian invasion marks 10 months on Christmas Eve
As Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the 10-month mark on November 24, here’s a preview and roundup of major developments over the past week.
What to watch
The world is watching for the possible launch of a major winter offensive by Russia or a counter-offensive by Ukraine, or both.
Russian President Vladimir Putin meet to discuss with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk on Monday.
An official announcement is expected on a European Union natural gas price capthe latest measure to deal with an energy crisis largely spurred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On Tuesday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak makes his first appearance as Prime Minister before the Commons Liaison Committee, where the war in Ukraine and other global issues are discussed. This follows Sunak’s meeting in Latvia on Monday with the members of a European military force led by the United Kingdom.
foreign ministers in the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization are also due to meet on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold virtual discussions this month, according to Russian reports.
And the Ukrainians and Russians are heading for their first Christmas Where Hanukkah festivities since the Kremlin launched its all-out invasion of Ukraine in late February.
what happened last week
international atomic energy The agency said On December 13, he reached an agreement with the Ukrainian government to send nuclear safety and security experts to each of the country’s nuclear power plants.
Russia launched waves of attacks against Kyivincluding December 14, December 16 and more before dawn monday. Ukraine said it managed to shoot down many incoming explosive drones, but some caused destruction.
An American was freed from Russian-held territory as part of an exchange of 65 prisoners. Sweden Murekezi told ABC News he spent weeks in a basement, where he was tortured, and months in a prison in Donetsk, eastern Ukraine.
European lawmakers have approved about $19 billion in Ukraine financingDecember 14, and more sanctions against Russia. The aid package follows pledges made earlier in the week by dozens of countries and global institutions to support more than $1 billion in winter aid funds for Ukraine, helping the country with electricity, heat, food and medical supplies.
The United States should supply Patriot missiles to Ukrainean apparent response to the Ukrainian government’s urgent call for more weapons to shoot down Russian missiles, according to various American News reports. The surface-to-air guided missile system can target aircraft and missiles. Although the single battery that the United States should provide would help, according to some analysts, it may not be a game changer.
In depth
The war in Ukraine is not new. These intimate photos show 3 families who have endured it for years.
Ukraine warns that Russia is preparing for a major ground offensive this winter.
Russia is launching a new wave of airstrikes across Ukraine.
A century and more: Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to free itself from Russia.
It is the humanitarian crises that are expected to worsen in 2023.
Special report
Russia’s war in Ukraine is changing the world: see its ripple effects around the globe.
Previous developments
You can read past recaps here. For context and more in-depth stories, you can find more NPR coverage here. Also, listen and subscribe to NPR Ukrainian state podcast for updates throughout the day.
