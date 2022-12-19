What Donald Trump promised, Joe Biden seeks to achieve in his own way





WASHINGTON — Donald Trump has pledged to fix America’s infrastructure as president. He promised to tackle China and bolster American manufacturing. He said he would reduce the budget deficit and make the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

Yet after two years as president, it is Joe Biden who is keeping those promises. He jokes that he created an “infrastructure decade” after Trump simply pulled off a near-travesty “infrastructure weeks.” His legislative victories do not earn him votes from Trump loyalists or boost his overall approval rating. But they reflect a major pivot in how the government interacts with the economy at a time when many Americans fear a recession and broader national decline.

No more generalized tax cuts. More unfettered faith in free trade with non-democracies. The Biden White House has committed more than $1.7 trillion in the belief that a mix of government aid, targeted policies and bureaucratic expertise can generate long-term growth that uplifts the middle class. This reverses the previous administration’s view that cutting regulations and taxes spurred business investment that flowed back to workers.

With new laws in place, Biden is betting that the federal bureaucracy can successfully implement and deliver on his promises, including after he leaves.

It’s a tricky place, as Trump himself has learned that global crises such as a pandemic can quickly shatter the foundations of an economic program, forcing businesses and voters to shift their priorities. There are few guarantees that the economy will behave over 10 years as projected by the government’s forecast, while Biden’s policies will likely be challenged by the new Republican majority in the House.

President Joe Biden listens during an infrastructure event October 19 in the South Court Auditorium of the White House complex in Washington.

Biden and his team say Americans are already seeing the upside with announcements of new computer chip factories and some 6,000 infrastructure projects underway.

“There is an industrial strategy that actually uses public investment to generate more private capital and more innovation in the historical tradition of everyone from Alexander Hamilton to Abraham Lincoln to John F. Kennedy,” said said Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council. “The results speak for themselves.”

Trump supporters see little overlap with Biden, even though funding for infrastructure, computer chip production and scientific research has been passed along bipartisan lines.

“The Biden administration’s agenda is 180 degrees different,” said James Carter, director of policy at the America First Policy Institute. “More regulation, higher taxes, no border controls and a war on fossil fuels. They are two different administrations with two different approaches. One is the free market, the other is big government.

The current and the former president seem almost linked in the public space. On the eve of Biden signing a $280 billion semiconductor and research law, FBI agents raided Trump’s home to retrieve classified documents, overshadowing the event at the White House. Similarly, Biden branded Trump a threat to democracy ahead of November’s midterm elections, while Republicans campaigned hammering the president for troubling inflation levels.

Biden aides are quick to say the president keeps his own campaign promises, rather than honoring promises made by Trump. But one of Biden’s first moves as president in 2021 was to provide $1,400 in direct payments to Americans under his coronavirus relief package. Together with the $600 in payments in a pre-Biden relief package, the sum matched the $2,000 Trump had sought in the twilight of his presidency, though he was unable to get it through Congress.

“I would like to avoid the premise that somehow what Joe Biden did was take Donald Trump’s ideas and enact them into law,” Deese said. “What President Biden has done is take the campaign platform he campaigned on and implement it.”

For all of this, Americans are giving Biden bad marks on the economy. Inflation has come down from a 40-year high this summer, but consumer prices are still 7.1% higher than a year ago. The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate to reduce inflation, which according to its own projections will lead to higher unemployment next year.

According to a new poll by the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, three in four Americans describe the economy as bad, with nearly the same percentage saying the United States is on the wrong track.

Biden asks for patience.

“I know the last few years have been difficult for hard-working Americans and for small businesses as well,” Biden said during remarks on inflation. “But there are bright spots all over America where we’re starting to see the impact of our economic strategy, and we’re just getting started.”

Trump supporters blame Biden’s separate $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package for triggering inflation, though it contained about $400 billion in direct payments that the former president said the Americans should receive. They argue the U.S. economy would be stronger if Biden took steps such as allowing all businesses to fully spend their investments on new equipment, instead of providing targeted support to the tech and clean energy sectors. .

But even excluding the pandemic-induced recession, Trump’s economic record was far from sterling as the promised growth never materialized. Manufacturers began cutting jobs in 2019 before the coronavirus spread, instead of the steady resurgence promised by Trump. Annual budget deficits worsened under Trump, but improved under Biden as pandemic aid ended.

