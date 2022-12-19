COVID-19 conspiracy theorist found guilty of plotting to bring down Boris Johnson’s government





A COVID-19 conspiracy theorist has been found guilty of setting up the downfall of Boris Johnson’s government by attacking communications masts and the M1 motorway. A court ruled on Monday December 19 that Oliver Lewin, 38, of Coalville, Leicestershire, was guilty of attempting to recruit others to attack critical infrastructure across the UK. Believing that COVID-19 would cause mass death and societal collapse, he believed that then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock wanted to use it to impose a communist system similar to that in China. He also created a Telegram group based on his belief that the country was ruled by a Jewish elite which included the two ministers. The group called Resistance UK had over 8,000 members. Using the name, Crouching Hedgehog, he said: “We are at war, make no mistake about it. You should treat it as such. “Peaceful marching has done nothing and won’t do anything. Marching in general won’t do anything. You have to choose a better strategy. He claimed to be a forward observer for the special forces, but in real life he was a technician working for a company that maintained radio masts. At the time, he was also living with his mother. Annabel Darlow KC, prosecuting, told Birmingham Crown Court he overstated his skills in an effort to recruit others to his cause, even writing a ‘civil resistance operations manual’. In the manual, he said: “My ideal primary objective would be to overthrow the government and all its members, and install a civilian-led alternative who does not act for themselves and considers anyone below them like a simple scum.” His main strategy to bring down the government was to cut off major communications, including the masts that carried traffic reports for the BBC, the Airwave emergency services radio network, as well as internet traffic, on-board navigation systems and security cameras. A month after the band’s inception, Lewin was arrested, saying at the time that he never intended to act on his fears. He told the officers it was like a live action fantasy role-playing game (LARP). LARP players fulfill their combat fantasies. After his arrest, police discovered tools including pipe cutters, cable shears and cable strippers. He also had army surplus gear including a jacket, backpack, groundsheet, rifle sling, scope and airgun silencer to fit the three air pistols. compressed air he had. He had also drawn up a list of targets. Lewin said in court that he faked it, but in reality he was a bit of a loser. Andrew Hall KC, defending, said Lewin was “very strange” describing him as “opinionated, obsessive, without a sense of humor and lacking in any sense of self-esteem. He added that Lewin had few friends, lived with his mother and lost his job. Darlow told the jury that her actions went far beyond role-playing and they agreed with her in convicting the COVID-19 conspiracy theorist. Thanks for taking the time to read this article, don’t forget to come back and check the Euro Weekly News website for all your up to date local and international news and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and instagram.

