Widodo considers it ‘good’ to reduce military presence in troubled Pope





This content was published on December 19, 2022 – 11:01

Jakarta, 19 Dec. (EFE).- Indonesian President Joko Widodo assured on Monday that it would be “good” to reduce the presence of military troops in the impoverished region of Papa, the scene of a conflict between the central power and the secessionist movement. . “The troop reduction in Papa is good, but we have to stay rigid,” Widodo said when answering a reporter’s question about the diminishing military presence in the area, according to Tempo magazine. The Indonesian leader – known as Jokowi – was speaking to the media on the occasion of the appointment today of a new Commander-in-Chief of the Indonesian Armed Forces, Admiral Yudo Margono. However, Jokowi did not provide further details on how or when the withdrawal would take place in the region, located at the eastern end of the vast archipelago, and where Indonesian armed forces have been accused of human rights violations. in their conflict with the rebels. For his part, questioned on the same subject, Margono assured the media that he would go to Papa “to really see how the situation is”, and considered that the decision “does not have to be made yet”. Jokowi’s comment comes months after Indonesia’s parliament passed a law in June to create three new provinces in Papa, heightening tensions. According to the regulations, the region was divided into five provinces, instead of the previous two (Pope and Western Pope), with the addition of the Southern Pope, the Central Pope and the Mountain Pope. The move was seen as a way to increase government control over Papa, where there have been sporadic disputes since it came under Indonesian control in 1969 in a UN-supervised move. The region is the scene of a low-intensity armed conflict between the central Indonesian state and secessionist movements, in which Amnesty International denounces the impunity of violence by the Indonesian army, as well as the restriction of access to journalists and academics. The Indonesian region of Papa occupies the western half of the island of New Guinea, a territory rich in natural resources where the separatist movement began to strengthen in 1963, when the Netherlands withdrew from Indonesia, until there his colony. The other half is the independent state of the Republic of Papa Nueva Guinea. ECE sh-pav/esj/jac EFE 2022. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the content of the Efe services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express agreement of Agencia EFE SA

