Trump on RNC presidential race: ‘I love them both’





Former President Trump declined to endorse a candidate in next month’s election to determine the Republican National Committee (RNC) chairman during an interview with Breitbart.

Ronna McDaniel, who has led the committee since 2017, is seeking a third term but faces a challenge from RNC member Harmeet Dhillon, a lawyer who has represented Trump.

“I think they’re both good. I love them both,” Trump told Breitbart in an interview published Saturday.

“It’s like when I asked Queen Elizabeth when we were together, ‘Which president was your favorite?'” Trump added. “She said, ‘I loved them all.'”

The former president indicated that the late queen avoided patronage when Trump asked her the same question about the prime ministers she served with, commenting, “That’s why she was there for 75 years.”

Although he didn’t go that far to offer his support for Dhillon, Trump noted to the outlet how she represented him in court.

“Harmeet is a lawyer for me, you know,” Trump said. “Harmeet is my lawyer.

The election battle marks the most serious threat to McDaniel’s leadership at the top of the RNC, which began shortly after the 2016 election.

Some party members blamed McDaniel after Republicans lost the House in 2018, lost the White House and Senate in 2020, and regained a narrower-than-expected House majority while losing the Senate again this year.

These failures have led several state GOP organizations to pass resolutions calling for new leadership, with Dhillon hoping to achieve victory in the face of growing public discontent.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has spread false conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, also announced a long campaign for the job.

But McDaniel has received endorsements for a third term from a majority of RNC members, who will meet next month to select the group’s next leader, a sign she could easily win the vote.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (RN.Y.), who had a stronger-than-expected performance in the New York gubernatorial race despite losing, had also explored a run for the job before deciding against it.

