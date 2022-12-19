“Pakistan is sinking”: Imran Khan warns the country of a political and economic crisis; denounces the government led by Shehbaz Sharif | world news





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that his country is collapsing and an economic and political crisis threatens the country. Imran Khan said this when announcing the dissolution of the PTI governments in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He announced that the PTI wanted new elections to bring economic stability. According to experts, Pakistan needs to repay about $9 billion in loans and interest between January and March 2023 and the country lacks funds to meet this target.

“Until free and fair elections are held, we all fear that the country (Pakistan) will sink,” Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran said in a video address with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan at his side.

On the other hand, Hamza Shahbaz, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), accused Khan of being on a mission to bring “political and economic instability” to Pakistan. He pointed out that Imran Khan tried to cover up his incompetence by making false accusations against the institutions. The son of Pakistan’s prime minister and former chief minister of Punjab, Hamza Shahbaz, has criticized Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also read: ‘We shouldn’t criticize our jawans’: EAM S Jaishankar slams Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pitaai’ remark amid Chinese border

Imran Khan said free and fair elections were the only solution to Pakistan’s problems and said the government was “afraid” of new elections due to fear of losing, Dawn reported. “Once we have dissolved the two assemblies, we will hold elections in the provinces. In addition, our 123 to 125 members of the National Assembly – whose resignations have not been accepted – will ask the president of the assembly to accept their resignations,” he said. .

Elaborating on the action plan of the PTI after the dissolution of the assemblies, Imran said: “Then we will prepare for the elections after that and our approximately 130 seats in the National Assembly, we will go to see the president of the NA and ask him to accept our resignations instead of picking a few.”

He said a “lesson should be taught through elections” to the government and inflict “such a defeat on it that the names of these thieves are erased forever”.

Imran Khan said the country would “stand up” when “difficult decisions” were made, not on raising prices, but on “restructuring institutions and establishing justice in the country”. (With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/pakistan-is-sinking-imran-khan-warns-country-of-political-economic-crisis-slams-shehbaz-sharif-led-govt-2550888.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos