China bets on private sector to boost Covid-hit economy

Beijing has pledged to pull out all the stops next year to save its economy hit by the Covid boosting consumption and loosening control over private industry, including the struggling tech and real estate sectors. The new pledge marks a big change from that of leader Xi Jinping years of effort curb private companies, perceived as too powerful and “disorderly”.

The world’s second largest economy faces multiple challenges. Covid infections are rising in China after leaders unexpectedly eased its restrictive Covid policy earlier this month. At the same time, its exports were penalized by a drop in global demand.

Stabilizing economic growth is the top priority for 2023, according to a official reading after the conclusion of the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC), a key annual meeting of top leaders, which ended on Friday.

“We must encourage and support the private sector economy and private enterprise in terms of policy and public opinion,” the statement said. “We must protect the property rights of private enterprises and the interests of entrepreneurs in accordance with the law.”

The remarks came shortly after a slew of economic data showed business activity fall in november. Economists expect growth between 2.8% and 3.2% in 2022, one of the lowest levels since 1976, when the death of former leader Mao Zedong ended a decade of social and economic turmoil.

The comments from China’s top leaders are a strong signal that policymakers will loosen their ironclad grip on the country’s private sector, which was once a powerful driver of consumption, investment and job creation.

“The conference has changed its old strict regulatory tone on digital platforms,” ​​Nomura analysts said Monday, referring to tech companies such as Alibaba and Tencent.

“He didn’t mention anything about antitrust regulations,” they said. “And instead pledged to promote China’s digital economy, as platform companies could play an important role in providing employment opportunities.”

Covid checks and regulatory clampdowns have hit the Chinese labor market hard, with youth unemployment rates have reached record highs this year.

Boost technology

Since late 2020, as part of Xi Jinping’s “common prosperity” campaign, authorities have launched a regulatory assault on sectors ranging from e-commerce to real estate to education. The crackdown began in October of that year, when regulators snatched the blockbuster IPO of Jack Ma’s Ant Group, a few days after giving a controversial speech who criticized Chinese financial regulation for stifling innovation.

At that time, Beijing moved to curb the mountains of debt accumulated by property developers.

A crackdown on excessive borrowing has led to an industry-wide liquidity crunch, dragging down some top developers defaulting on their debt. The real estate crashwhich accounts for up to 30% of GDP, triggered widespread and rare dissent among the middle class.

But after securing his grip on power in October, Xi has sought to stabilize China’s economy.

Early November, Beijing rolled out a full set to save the real estate sector. Earlier this month, China dismantled parts of its repressive zero-Covid policy and began the process of ending three years of aggressive lockdowns and quarantines, which had disrupted supply chains and hammered consumption and business activity.

Growth objective

Earlier this year, Premier Li Keqiang said China would target GDP growth of around 5.5% this year, which is likely to be missed as the economy has been hammered by months of shutdowns. Covid and ongoing property issues. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, a leading government think tank, released a report last week recommending that the government set the growth target at “more than 5%” for the next year.

Citi analysts on Monday gave the same estimate.

“Reading appears restricted on the stimulus… The government is unlikely to go big or engage in a ‘bazooka’ strategy in our view,” they said. “We now expect him to set the growth target for 2023 at ‘over 5%’.”

The views were echoed by Goldman Sachs analysts. They see a slim chance that policymakers will abandon a digital growth target altogether in 2023, if they decide to reimpose Covid restrictions.

Nomura analysts also urged caution.

“The reopening process could be gradual and bumpy,” they said. “Many households have depleted their savings, while falling house prices are reducing their purchasing power and willingness to spend.”

Last week, two of the country’s main governing bodies, the Communist Party Central Committee and the State Council, issued a strategic project develop domestic demand and stimulate consumption and investment until 2035.

