Psychological warfare | eKathimerini.com

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Russian Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Friday. [EPA]

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent antics are obviously an extreme form of psychological warfare. He and his ministers and advisers keep repeating the same threats, over and over, day after day. Turkish correspondents are running out of headline ideas. With such explicit and frequent threats, it’s hard to write about an escalation or a crescendo. These threats cannot be ruled out either; they are not a case of a dog barking more than it bites. One theory, however, holds that this is all a psychological tactic aimed, primarily, at intimidating Greece and forcing it to the negotiating table unconditionally and without a crisis having to erupt. The tactic didn’t work, but it’s clearly being tested. The second objective is Turkish public opinion; Erdogan is selling nationalism and a sense of supremacy. There is a risk that his demagogy will be brushed aside as bombastic, hollow threats, marking him up for criticism. Erdogan, however, also plays in front of another audience, namely the United States and Europe. Both have made it clear to Ankara that they do not want problems in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, especially given the war raging in Ukraine and the huge strategic importance for the West of cohesion. of NATO. The message was sent to Erdogan from the highest possible level and through several channels. So there’s a chance his threats are, in part, the usual barter, whereby he can pretend he’s holding back even though he’s on the right and under the pressure of the upcoming election. And in exchange for not carrying out his threats, he expects to get the green light for the sale of the F-16, among other demands. Greece should fight fire with fire. She, too, needs to employ psychology, in a serious way. He must be careful never to convey an image of chaos, with the infighting between the leaders of the Hellenic Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Service making headlines. There is, however, a silver lining: even though our politicians may kill each other in the public arena, consensus and national unity remain strong, especially when it comes to relations with Turkey. A final observation: many have predicted that the run-up to elections in Turkey and Greece will be dangerous. Those in the know thought it would be safer, or at least more predictable, if Erdogan was certain of victory in the Turkish elections. Since Wednesday and its most recent missteps, however, that scenario has become more unlikely.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/opinion/1200469/psychological-warfare/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos